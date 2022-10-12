Sean McVay Responds To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Contract Frustration

The Los Angeles Rams are desperate for some offensive talent to come on board. Through the first chunk of the season, only Cooper Kupp has played well, and the addition of Allen Robinson hasn’t gone according to plan.

As November approaches, the rumors surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. are gaining steam, especially with the wide receiver still on the free agent market and looking to sign with an NFL team when he is fully healthy.

The Rams have always been pegged as the favorites to sign him, and the early struggles from the offense and passing game make it even more evident that LA could use his talent on the outside.

However, Beckham recently expressed frustration with the Rams’ lack of activity on the contract front.

OBJ Isn’t Thrilled With the Rams’ Offers

It is no secret that both OBJ and the Rams want a reunion to happen. However, Beckham fired off a tweet that expressed his displeasure with the way things had been handled. Here’s what Beckham said:

LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

According to OBJ, the Rams didn’t offer anything, and the veteran WR isn’t happy about it one bit. If that is true, that doesn’t bode well for his chances of returning to LA, although things could change any minute.

Beckham’s former team, the New York Giants, reportedly kicked the tires on a reunion with him as well, especially with overflowing injuries on offense in the Big Apple. The Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills are other teams who have expressed interest in signing Beckham.

The Rams need a wide receiver, but if this is true, then this doesn’t help their pursuit of him one bit.

Sean McVay Responds to OBJ’s Frustration

After the tweet came out, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the situation regarding the talented wide receiver.

#Rams coach Sean McVay said he's aware of Odell Beckham's frustrations with the #Rams' low contract offers. "Not the last one (offer) that will come from us." — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 12, 2022

McVay added some more comments on the situation, and it sure sounds like he wants Beckham back.

Sean McVay was asked about OBJ's tweets about the Rams' offer to return. “I love Odell," McVay said. "We have constant dialogue. He also knows that certainly I don’t think that’s the last [offer] that would come from us." — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) October 12, 2022

The OBJ rumors have kicked into high gear suddenly after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that he will come back in mid-November if everything goes according to plan.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: A look who and when for FA WR Odell Beckham Jr.; John Harbaugh and Marcus Peters have mended fences, plus #Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley is back; #Broncos QB Russell Wilson gets a procedure post-game. pic.twitter.com/NembUrZIIu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Some other teams Rapoport mentions that are interested are the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Kansas City Chiefs also could target Beckham, so his suitors will be plenty once he is ready to return to the field.

Last year’s Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes stunned everybody as the Rams came out of left field to sign him, and he fit in nicely before tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56. In 8 games for the regular season, he caught 27 balls for 305 yards and five scores. Beckham added another 21 catches and 288 yards with two scores in the Rams’ postseason run, so they could surely use that help again this year.

If Beckham’s tweet is even remotely true, this is a terrible look for the Rams and probably makes it harder for them to sign him.

But, as McVay said, more offers will be coming, and there could be a multitude of offers coming Beckham’s way in the next few weeks.

For the second time in a calendar year, the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are on.