Sean McVay Reveals Rams’ Plan to Address Sony Michel Retirement

The Los Angeles Rams only operated with four running backs on “Back Together Saturday” at UC Irvine on July 29, as Sony Michel was notably absent.

Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed the reason behind Michel’s absence: He’s retiring.

McVay confirmed Michel’s retirement following a spirited practice at Crawford Field as the Rams spent nearly two hours competed in 11-on-11 sessions. McVay gave nothing but praise for the Super Bowl 56 winner, calling him “the epitome of a pro” while also lauding the two-time Super Bowl winner for being “hugely instrumental” during the Rams’ Vince Lombardi Trophy run.

But while McVay gave Michel his gratitude, the head coach now entering his seventh NFL season addressed what’s next in addressing Michel’s retirement.

Rams Will Aim to Add 5th RB

While McVay likes the work ethic and development of the rest of the backfield, McVay confirmed the team will search for a fifth running back.

Michel was originally resigned during June 2023 to provide some needed depth for the Rams plus a veteran presence. Michel’s first season as a Ram culminated in the Super Bowl title. This time, Michel was expected to form a full season 1-2 punch with Cam Akers — as Michel was originally brought into the Rams following Akers’ torn Achilles injury before 2021 training camp.

Unfortunately for Michel, McVay says that the former Georgia running back indicated that his body was taking a toll on him.

“It’s a bummer. His body’s feeling like it’s talking to him, and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the competitor that he is and love Sony,” McVay said.

With Michel preparing to sign the retirement papers, the Rams again have to pivot to free agency or the trade market to add a back. That will most likely mean tapping into the waiver wire for backs who have been released and need to be claimed.

Who Could be Last Minute Options For the Rams?

To get this out the way — Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is already a long shot, though his running prowess would energize the Rams. Taylor, the 2021 Pro Bowler, requested a trade from the team that drafted him out of Wisconsin on Saturday as first reported by NFL Network.

Already, Colts owner Jim Irsay has made it abundantly clear to ESPN that he has no desire to ship away his talented running back.

“We will not trade Jonathan Taylor,” Irsay said. “That is a certainty. Not now or not in October.”

Taylor, as of now, is a scratch and would likely force the Rams to take on his $4.3 million base salary if brought over. And it’ll likely cost the Rams to send their 2024 first rounder to the Colts.

But there are more cheaper options the Rams can potentially tap into post Michel.

Though not a household name, Kenyan Drake could count as a cheap option for the Rams. Drake has a background as a receiver, which is perfect for the Rams’ structure. He last averaged 4.4 yards per carry with the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Rams, though, are seeking power, Leonard Fournette has had a relatively quiet free agency period. Fournette can be a capable spell back for Akers on the inside runs. What potentially can give the Rams leverage here is a former teammate of Fournette’s Tyler Johnson being inside the “Rams House.”

There’s still Ezekiel Elliott out there. “Zeke,” however, visited the New England Patriots on Saturday. While the two sides didn’t come to terms on a deal, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the two sides will remain in touch with one another.