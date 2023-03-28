Sean McVay Sounds Off on Allen Robinson’s Future With the Rams

There’s one more pending roster move involving the Los Angeles Rams that remains up in the air: What becomes of Allen Robinson.

The wide receiver, who was once the marquee signing on offense last offseason for the Rams, is still on the trade block after requesting to be dealt away before the start of the 2023 NFL free agency period. And his name remains on the active Rams roster following Jalen Ramsey being traded away to the Miami Dolphins and Bobby Wagner returning to the Seattle Seahawks. But now, his head coach Sean McVay sounded off on the pending future of “A-Rob.”

Speaking with reporters at the annual NFL owner’s meeting on Tuesday, March 28 held in Arizona, McVay addressed the nebulous future of Robinson — including mentioning a scenario on how the Rams will react if a trade doesn’t occur.

“Allen is a great person,” McVay said Tuesday (h/t Pro Football Network). “He’s been a great player for a long time. You talk to him and say, ‘This is a possibility that we’re going where we may move you. But if you don’t, I want you to know I’ll pour everything I have into you as a player to help you reach your highest potential, make sure it’s an enjoyable experience where you enjoy coming into work.’ That’s exactly where we left it.”

McVay Includes Nothing Between Robinson & Rams is Considered Uncomfortable

Robinson’s one season with the Rams became a disastrous one — which saw him witness new career-lows and ended with him going on injured reserve to end 2022.

That kind of campaign helps explain Robinson’s camp likely wanting a fresher start elsewhere. By moving on from the Rams, Robinson will be on his fourth NFL franchise in a career that began with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had his previous stop with the Chicago Bears before signing the $46.5 million deal.

However, McVay insists that the relationship between Robinson and the Rams was not defined as an uncomfortable one.

“I don’t think it’s uncomfortable because those are the realities of the situation,” McVay said.

As for if there’s a chance Robinson could still return if there’s no trade suitor, how will the Rams react?

“And if he is here, we’ll be excited about it,” McVay said. “And if he’s not, you wish him the best in his next stop. That’s kind of where we’re at. If that’s where the situation remains where he’s a Ram, and we start that offseason program on April 17, I’m looking forward to going to work with him.”

List of Potential WR Draft Targets Continue to Grow Following Pro Day Meetings

If the Rams still move Robinson, it’ll likely open the door for the Rams to pursue a new wideout via the 2023 NFL Draft.

The list of college wide receivers the Rams have met either before or after various Pro Days are starting to grow. Here’s who the Rams have spoken to in keeping track:

Puka Nacua: The Brigham Young wide receiver performed in front of members of the Rams at his Pro Day.

Tre Tucker: The University of Cincinnati WR had a meeting with the Rams per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network before running a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

Tyler Scott: Like his Bearcat teammate, Scott chatted with the Rams before also blazing his 40 in 4.3 seconds.

Trey Palmer: The Nebraska WR, who’s also one of the fastest wideouts for this draft class, reportedly spoke with the Rams.

Meanwhile, Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper has been mentioned as a WR possibility for the Rams — which if taken reunites him with his college teammate Ronnie Rivers. Moreno-Cropper is scheduled to participate in his Pro Day set for Thursday, March 30.