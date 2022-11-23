Sean McVay Reveals Scary Part of Stafford Injury, Explains Waives

Matthew Stafford isn’t diagnosed with a concussion — that’s the good news.

The bad news: The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is in concussion protocol as a precaution and won’t play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But head coach Sean McVay additionally revealed the scary part of Stafford’s latest setback…his injury from the 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints has more to do with his neck and dealing with numbness, hence the reason for getting placed into protocol.

“To give some clarity into that situation: So on Sundays game, Matthew took a hit. He felt some numbness in his legs,” McVay told the L.A. media on Wednesday, November 23. “So, we wanted to make sure that we were checking all those boxes being smart, and so then we ended up saying, alright, as a result of that, you take them in the (medical) tent, you ask all those right questions, and we wanted to take the conservative approach to take him out of the game as a result of some of those symptoms that he was having.”

The Rams added Case Cookus to the practice squad as a depth move to the QB room. As of now, Bryce Perkins is moving into the first team reps for the Rams while the team could welcome back a previous injured Rams QB.

“Bryce (Perkins) is gonna get the majority of the work today, and we’ll see how John (Wolford) progresses throughout the week,” McVay said.

McVay Explains Reasons for Departures

Ram fans were stunned by the news of Darrell Henderson and Justin Hollins being waived by the team on Tuesday.

Since then, both Ex-Rams were claimed: Henderson to Jacksonville, Hollins to Green Bay.

McVay got the chance to explain the reasonings behind their departures.

“Both of those guys are free agents, and kind of being considerate to what’s the most likely step with those guys,” McVay said. “But appreciative of all their contributions, and they were nothing but class with the way they handled that.”

Rams Lose Interior Defender for Season, Defensive Coordinator Reacts

While there’s no real timetable for Stafford’s return, A’Shawn Robinson has a different situation.

The starting nose tackle will miss the rest of the 2022 season with a meniscus tear, which he sustained against the Saints.

Robinson took 16 snaps before his injury. It’ll be the second time since 2020 that he’ll miss more than five games due to an injury. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder finishes the season with 42 tackles, 22 solo and delivered two stops for a loss.

The Rams are likely to employ Marquise Copeland and second-year defender Bobby Brown moving forward. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris spoke about rolling with both.

“I got a lot of confidence in Marquise Copeland, I got a lot of confidence in Bobby Brown, a lot of confidence in Eric Henderson their coach, the things that he’s been able to produce and the guys that have been able to throw out there and do different things with,” Morris said. “Those guys will go out there and do their best. It’s hard to fill a guy’s shoes like A’Shawn Robinson with one guy — you got to do it by committee.”

Morris is also not ruling out Michael Hoecht as someone who can see action along the interior of the defense.