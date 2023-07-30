Sean McVay Shares Strong Trait Rams QB Stetson Bennett Has Shown So Far

Some of the loudest cheers inside Crawford Field at UC Irvine on “Back Together Saturday” on July 29 came when the Los Angeles Rams went deep — a trait Ram fans missed since the 2022 Super Bowl run.

Yes, Matthew Stafford drew cheers in re-showing that strong arm that made him beloved inside the “Rams House.” But the loudest roars came when the rookie Stetson Bennett took to the skies.

The other Georgia Bulldog quarterback on the Rams roster was the first to launch down field. He connected with another newcomer in veteran Demarcus Robinson on a beautifully thrown lob that got the Rams inside the red zone — and got the fans standing along the rails and sitting in the shaded stands shouting gleefully. This means Bennett’s strongest trait is his right arm, right?

Head coach Sean McVay instead revealed what Bennett’s best trait is so far.

“You know, what I really like about him is if a play doesn’t go well, he’s able to reset himself and go to the next play,” McVay said after Saturday practice. “You can definitely feel the athleticism show up that you guys saw on display throughout his career at Georgia and I think he’s getting more and more comfortable.”

Long Ball Wasn’t the Only Highlight From Bennett

During team drills, Bennett was rushed in a non-contact drill. But instead of panicking and accepting the sack, he bolted through an opening in the middle — showing his mobility in front of Ram fans for the first time.

A play like that (reminder, the Rams do not allow media to film team drill sessions) helps illustrate the skill McVay was referring to in looking at his new passer — how he resets after a big play, then focuses on adding another.

But back to the air, Bennett added one more beautifully thrown lob that sailed into the hands of another new guy in Tyler Johnson.

Bennett then got the Rams on their feet and using the top of their lungs one more time. He lobbed one to a sprinting Puka Nacua for the flawless red zone lob…which signals a growing future connection between the members of the 2023 rookie class.

Who McVay Credits for Development of Bennett

While McVay has shown to be hands-on with the quarterbacks, he gives more credit to who’s around that room.

“(Quarterbacks Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Zac Robinson does such a good job with that group in general,” McVay said. “Obviously, he’s got a great example in (QB) Matthew Stafford for what it looks like, but I thought today was a real bright spot for him and over the last couple days.”

Bennett is making the transition from practicing with blue-chip five-star and four-star prospects in Athens, Georgia to being one of the younger players in the room, even at 25. But so far, McVay loves the demeanor of the rookie and believes he’ll still be dialed in on whatever is next.

“I think today seemed like, and I’ll go back and look at the film, like his sharpest day at camp up to this point and it was a good day. It was good to be able to see him make some plays,” McVay said.