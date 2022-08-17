Sean McVay Reveals if the Rams Need Edge Rush Help Post Von Miller

It’s looking like the Los Angeles Rams have their replacement for Von Miller in play for the 2022 season.

One year after the Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player helped elevate the Rams to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, much of the offseason chatter centered on if the champs would seek out a replacement for the perennial Pro Bowler.

Sean McVay revealed where things stood there. Long story short, the Rams don’t need to look far for replacing No. 40.

3 Defenders Have ‘Separated’ Themselves From the Pack

McVay told the L.A. media on Monday, August 16 after practice in Thousand Oaks that there are three defenders who “have separated” themselves from everyone else in their group to help solidify the spot Miller bequeaths.

All the more reason why McVay and the Rams, right now, have options in front of them to take over for Miller. McVay cited Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis as guys who have put together a strong offseason while adding Leonard Floyd has stood out.

“I think those three (Hollins, Lewis, Floyd) have separated,” McVay said. “Obviously, Leonard has been a great player for us for the last couple years and then I thought Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis did an outstanding job earlier on in the season really being able to play off one of their opposite. Those guys have done a really good job. It’s been good to see them. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Play

Rams DL Aaron Donald & HC Sean McVay Address The Media Following Practice Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and head coach Sean McVay speak to the media after practice leading up to the second Rams preseason game against the Houston Texans. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest… 2022-08-16T19:49:23Z

The 26-year-old Hollins was limited to eight games and two starts last season due to a partially torn pectoral muscle. However, he finished out the season after being activated from injured reserve on December 13 and was on the field when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for the Super Bowl. He was on pace to break some personal marks from his 2020 season before his injury.

Lewis is also battling back from his injury. The 23-year-old is coming back from his knee injury from a season ago. He told reporters on Thursday, August 4 at UC Irvine that he feels he’s been overlooked but wanted to remind people he’s impactful when utilized.

“I feel like a lot of times, people have overlooked me off the stress of my health and things like that,” Lewis said. “I feel like me and the people that watch me closely, if you watch me every time that I step on the field, you can tell that I have an impact when I’m on the field or you feel my presence in some way. I have a huge chip on my shoulder, but it’s not really to prove myself to anybody else other than me just to prove myself right. Like, ‘You say all this about yourself. If this how you feel, show it. Show it every day.’”

Play

Video Video related to sean mcvay reveals if the rams need edge rush help post von miller 2022-08-17T16:50:45-04:00

Floyd has seen his sack numbers skyrocket since his arrival to the “Rams House.” He’s produced 10.5 and 9.5 sacks in his two seasons in L.A. — which already surpassed the sack totals he had in four seasons with the Chicago Bears according to Pro Football Reference.

But are those three a true lock? Or is there other competition?

Other Guys in the Mix

McVay added that there’s additional competition in the Rams’ edge rush department.

“There’s other guys that are in the mix. The [Daniel] Hardys, the Chris Garretts,” McVay said.

The head coach is referencing the two seventh rounders. Garrett is making his return from a training camp injury and the rookie Hardy was one of the impact rookies from the win over the Chargers on Saturday: Delivering three tackles and applying one QB pressure in 33 defensive snaps.

But outside of “Flo” the Rams have four options who could take the place of Miller.