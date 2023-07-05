Ex-Rams Star Hints Next Destination for Former $33 Million Safety

Sebastian Joseph-Day found a way to reunite members of the Los Angeles Rams together, including himself, on the Fourth of July. But the Ex-Rams nose tackle’s viral photo helps hint at a possible reunion of L.A. defenders, this time with the Chargers.

“Bash,” best known for handling the inside dirty work next to Aaron Donald and winning Super Bowl 56, posted a picture of himself with former Ram Morgan Fox and another past Ram John Johnson III — the latter still an unsigned free agent. Johnson, who was a Rams captain before leaving in the 2021 offseason, recently played the final year of his $33.7 million deal with the Cleveland Browns and was released March 15.

‘You Better be Recruiting!’

Johnson responded with “good men, good work” accompanied by a muscle emoji that indicated a holiday workout between the three.

Yet, the social media pic gave off the indicator that all three members of the league’s No. 1 defense of 2020 under then-defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will soon reunite with the Bolts.

“You both better be recruiting!” one chargers fan directed to both Joseph-Day and Fox on Twitter.

“Y’all can recreate this pic in Chargers jerseys!” another fan said. “Bring him Home boys.”

“Please bro, PLEASE! I’m legitimately begging you to come play with them again,” another Bolts fan said online.

However, staying in L.A., members of the “Rams House” are thinking differently.

“Not the Chargers,” one Rams fan said. “stop JJ come HOME in HORNS.”

Another Rams fan posted a popular gif involving Johnson — in the attempt to persuade him to return to the “Rams House.”

One more Rams fans posted another gif involving “JJIII” from his L.A. past as a way to convince him to return.

‘Would be a Great Addition to This Secondary’

The very thought of Johnson remaining unsigned is still convincing enough for analysts to believe he can be a late addition on the eve of training camp.

Such is the case for Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire, who wrote on June 26 that safety is a position the Rams should add to before they return to UC Irvine during the week of July 24.

“We can’t help but notice John Johnson III is still available on the free-agent market and he would make a great addition to this secondary,” DaSilva wrote. “He knows the Rams’ defense and would help guide their younger safeties along, grooming them to be future starters in 2024 in addition to key backups this year.”

Currently, the Rams remain on the unsettled side in the safety department. Sure, 2021 captain Jordan Fuller is healthy again. The team has also seen flashes out of Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast. But, this room is still on the youthful side and DaSilva believes the safety room needs a veteran presence…which is where the former Ram Johnson came come in.

“Safety isn’t an easy position to play, especially with inexperienced cornerbacks on the outside, so the Rams need someone who can help prevent big plays and mask mistakes of the corners,” DaSilva wrote.

However, “Bash” and Fox appear to be running point on trying to lure Johnson over to the Bolts. Outside of All-Pro Derwin James — who gets lined up almost everywhere in Staley’s scheme — the Chargers are another facing question marks in their safety department.

Alohi Gilman and JT Woods are the only other options next to James. Gilman managed to start in five games last season and tallied 58 tackles, but picked off just one pass and broke up three. The 2022 third rounder Woods only started one game last season.

For the Rams to entice Johnson to return, they would likely have to pay him around the same ball park of their first contract they handed to the former Boston College Eagle in 2017 — which was a four-year, $3.2 million deal. The Rams, per Over The Cap, now have $10,274,820 in salary cap space to work with.