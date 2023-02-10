All-Pro on Colts Reveals if he Wants Rams’ Raheem Morris as Head Coach

The Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts have been directly intertwined throughout the 2023 head coach hiring cycle, with Raheem Morris still in the running for the AFC South team’s vacancy as of Friday, February 10.

The Rams defensive coordinator of the past two seasons, who around this time last year won his second Super Bowl ring, is one of the names mentioned who have moved on to the rare third round of interviews for the Colts. The Colts have already ruled out three candidates including former Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero, who has since taken the defensive coordinator job for the Carolina Panthers.

But, who does All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard of Indy believe is the right man for the job? Is Morris his No. 1 choice? Leonard unveiled to The Pat McAfee Show on Friday who he wants to see leading Indy moving forward: Jeff Saturday.

Even with the backlash Saturday got — going from ESPN analyst to interim head coach with zero NFL coaching experience — still isn’t preventing Leonard from believing he should be the head coach in 2023.

“I hate that he gets a lot of hate because coming in Week Eight, Week Nine, and not knowing a coach on your coaching staff … how do you expect him to come in and go 8-0, 9-0, whatever?” Leonard said. “Give him a full offseason. Give him his coaching staff or whatever the case may be and I think that it’d be a great spot.”

Leonard Would Fit Morris’ Defense if ‘Ra’ Gets Gig

Say the Colts do pivot away from shedding the interim tag for Saturday and roll with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Morris. Leonard would be in a defense that’s tailored made for him.

With Leonard playing inside, he can be the Bobby Wagner of Morris’ odd man scheme. Wagner continued his streak of 100 tackles a season in a system he got to know in his first season with the Rams. Personnel wise, the Colts have a pass rushing presence in the trenches already in place with DeForest Buckner, who delivered 8 sacks in 2022. Buckner, who’s under contract in Indy until 2025, can be the Aaron Donald and be plugged in multiple spots to create more one-on-ones, including for Leonard.

Elsewhere, Grover Stewart can be the nose with his 6-foot-4, 315-pound frame and then Kwity Paye would be the edge rusher next to Leonard — while becoming a potential Von Miller for this defense if Morris is the guy.

Still, Leonard is vocal about seeing Saturday get another chance…ruling out Morris. He additionally stated how Saturday had “the right mindset” in working with the Colts.

“Man, listen, Jeff came in with the right mindset — that he wasn’t going to sit back and allow just bad play. He demanded excellence from everybody,” Leonard told McAfee. “That offensive line — I mean, of course, everybody’s going to criticize that offensive line, you see they got better, didn’t they? He came in and made sure that everybody knew exactly what was at stake and what he wanted from each and every player.”

Who Else is in Play for Colts HC Position?

So with Morris and Saturday on the short list, who’s left in the rest of the field for the lone AFC vacancy left?

Shane Steichen has one NFL game left — Sunday’s Super Bowl as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. But his name remains a finalist for the job.

Former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who’s currently the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, interviewed on January 20 and remains a player for the HC spot in Indy.

Lastly, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is another who’s yet to be ruled out for Indy.