The L.A. Ram 6 Taking Advantage of Their Preseason Offensive Chances

Clearly, “preseason doesn’t count” doesn’t apply for these half a dozen of Los Angeles Ram players.

For some, they’re former undrafted rookies who didn’t have an August schedule last season due to the threat of coronavirus. So in a way, this is their equivalent of a redshirt year in college – except they’re fighting for a roster spot by using this time to impress their coaches and teammates. And from what it’s looking like, they should have no issue surviving another round of cuts (the next one on deck is August 24, the 80-player deadline.

Meanwhile, there are members of this rookie class already hitting the ground running by showing their poise, grit and in the case of one receiver, having to get back up twice against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After close observation, I’ve found six on offense taking full advantage of their August opportunities. Who are they?

The Ones Behind Center

Here are the two behind the center taking advantage of what’s in front of them.

Bryce Perkins, quarterback: Against the L.A. Chargers, there was the hurdle on third and long. But on Saturday, the former undrafted 2020 quarterback from Virginia tossed two touchdown passes to tight ends and showed his slippery side during a late crucial fourth down. Pro Football Focus has given him a 70.4 grade for August so far.

Jake Funk, running back: The seventh rounder from Maryland bounced back from a inept running performance by the Rams versus the Chargers to averaging eight yards a carry against the Raiders. His longest scamper seen below showcased the 4.4 40-yard dash time and fearlessness he showed in limited action with the Terrapins.

Jake Funk with a nice burst pic.twitter.com/DVsSAAY1mM — Wes (@Sleyson80) August 22, 2021

The Trench Performers Trying to Reach a Roster Spot

Head coach Sean McVay called these two a highlight after the Chargers game. They both carried things over against the Raiders.

Bobby Evans, right guard: The former Oklahoma Sooner is establishing himself on the two-deep at guard. Following a so-so performance against the Chargers, Evans run blocked on 23 plays and earned an 87.5 from PFF. And if you watch the right guard on the Rams on this play, it’s Evans who stays on the defensive tackle and forces him away from Funk on this 13-yard gain.

Jake Funk trying to carve his role into the #Rams rushing attack. pic.twitter.com/EKuxNBrTiI — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 22, 2021

Coleman Shelton, center: The former Washington Husky has been a force as a pass blocker, grading out at 79.8 by the analytics site. One fan caught Shelton showing a nasty streak while reaching the second level on the Funk 13-yarder.

Some great stuff from…. -LG Chandler Brewer

-C Coleman Shelton

-RT Tremayne Anchrum Not so go from… -LT Alaric Jackson

-RG Bobby Evans #LVvsLA #Rams pic.twitter.com/MVUb4HL5dL — 𝚂𝚕𝚢™️ (@ThinkBlue47) August 22, 2021

Two Underdog Stories Shining Out Wide

Finally, at wide receiver we have this: A once under-recruited target who played in the Triple Option on California’s Central Coast before going undrafted last year, plus a receiver from Louisville often questioned for his lack of size.

But both have thrived and are showing their desire to either make the final 53-man roster or become a go-to option in an already deep WR core.

J.J. Koski, wide receiver: Had it not been for two penalties, the ex-Cal Poly Mustang and 2020 UDFA would’ve had 10 receptions versus the Raiders. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Koski has been the Cooper Kupp of the offense so far with 11 catches in two games – including the eight he captured on Saturday. Half of Koski’s Saturday receptions earned first downs for the Rams. His ability to show awareness for yardage markers and soft hands could keep him on the final 53.

Tutu Atwell, wide receiver: He’s shown those jets that convinced the Rams to look past his diminutive 5-foot-9, 155-pound frame the last two weeks. But against L.V., Atwell showed his tenacity by going back into the game after limping off and needing tape around his ankle on two separate occasions. Atwell caught eight passes on 13 targets against the Raiders. And he’s had the most footballs thrown his way among rookie WR’s per PFF Fantasy Football.