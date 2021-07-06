Analyst Places L.A. Rams 90-Catch Duo in the Top 11 for Best Slot Receivers

Heavily slotted are the Los Angeles Rams at wide receiver, as they’re stacked at the slot wideout spot.

Of the 392 team catches last season on the Rams’ side, a combined 182 were from the hands and routes of their team’s top slot options Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

And now, one national analyst on Tuesday is the latest to place a ranking on the Rams’ two best receivers from a year ago.

Doug Farrar of USA Today’s Touchdown Wire unveiled his rankings for league’s best slot receivers. The list of playmakers were so deep, Farrar went with an 11-man crew for his selections.

Woods, who was the most targeted Ram at 129 passes thrown his way last season, kicked off Farrar’s list at No. 11. The former USC Trojan has hauled in 90 receptions in back-to-back seasons. Kupp was the higher rated L.A. Ram, cracking the top five by placing fifth among Farrar’s choices. Like his teammate Woods, Kupp has additionally seen two straight 90-catch seasons, finishing at 94 and 92 receptions respectively in 2019 and 2020.

Woods the ‘Underappreciated’

Woods had never experienced his own 80-catch season until the Gardena, California, resident came back to L.A.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Woods is still yet to play in his first Pro Bowl. But his production has soared the last three seasons in his native homeland. Now, there’s the feeling that he could ascend even higher on the football field with Matthew Stafford now planning to feed him the ball.

Robert Woods is such a refined receiver, especially from the slot. Influence the coverage inside, move through the defender, and get separation with anticipation. Can't wait to see what he and Matthew Stafford do together. pic.twitter.com/GvCKOTb1M6 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 1, 2021

Woods himself told reporters on May 26 that even with the new array of targets coming on board from DeSean Jackson, Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris, he’s still expecting the ball.

“Of course. I always let the quarterback know I was open. You got to stay in his ear and be a reminder,” Woods said through a smile and chuckle. “And it’s true.”

Even with the new additions, Woods says their arrivals won’t have an effect on how much he sees the football, saying “I wouldn’t say it effects me much other than just bringing in more speed on offense. I don’t think it effects me. I think it effects the defenses. We’re just loaded at the receiver position. Any of these receivers we add is going to add to our offense. It’s going to be a really great combination.”

Farrar wrote this assessment of Woods:

“One of the more underappreciated route technicians of his era, Woods has excelled for the Bills and Rams through his career, and with Cooper Kupp dealing with injuries last season, he became an invaluable slot target in Sean McVay’s offense — even when Jared Goff was dealing with accuracy and mechanical issues. In 2020, Woods caught 50 of 66 slot targets for 506 yards and four touchdowns; one can only imagine how he’ll fare when Matthew Stafford is throwing him passes as opposed to Goff.”

Kupp Navigated Through ‘Lost Season’

Kupp got placed behind in order Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyler Lockett, Keenan Allen and the top slot WR Tyreek Hill.

Yet, the ex-Eastern Washington WR had to play through what Farrar called “a lost season,” citing Kupp’s knee issues and the regression of QB Jared Goff. Still, 62 of his 94 grabs came from operating out of the slot, comprising of 65.95% of his catches. Farrar wrote: “A healthy Kupp should see an uptick in production…especially when Matthew Stafford is throwing him the ball as opposed to Jared Goff doing the same.”

Now imagine Cooper Kupp with a quarterback who can make this throw in stride. pic.twitter.com/FIbfCdB7Gj — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 3, 2021

Like Woods, Kupp is another intrigued by the added weaponry at WR, saying on June 4 to reporters: “In some ways, it’s a luxury that you’ve got such a deep group of guys.”

Time will tell if the duo sees their reception numbers go up or dwindle with the new additions. Regardless, the Rams’ slot WR pairing has earned respect from national writers and teams. And will likely earn the respect, and targets, from Stafford soon.