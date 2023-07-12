Rams Analyst Doesn’t Believe 2-Time Super Bowl Winner is a Roster Lock

This is the time of year for predictions. Not so much for games, but who will make the final roster even for the Los Angeles Rams.

Names like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, even the highest drafted members of the 2023 rookie class are shoe-ins to help comprise the 2023 lineup. One multiple Super Bowl winner, though, has one Rams analyst predicting he won’t make the final cut.

Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire on USA Today on Wednesday, July 12 wrote that two-time Super Bowl champion Sony Michel — the same Michel who was re-added to the Rams following 2023 minicamp — is not guaranteed to make the final 53-man roster.

“Sony Michel, even the proven veteran that he is, isn’t a lock,” DaSilva wrote. “He’ll help in camp and bring some veteran leadership to the running back room, but it’s very possible he’ll be cut before the season even begins.”

Are There Reasons That Point to Michel Not Staying With the Rams?

When the Rams resigned Michel, it was clearly with the intention of adding some needed depth in what was a slim backfield. Especially with the Rams severing ties with Jake Funk plus Darrell Henderson during the regular season.

But now, the 28-year-old Michel is still facing long odds to make the roster through DaSilva’s words. One reason is a more reignited Cam Akers, who is entering training camp as the heavy favorite to reclaim RB1 duties following his late season charge in the last three games. Another reason is a newcomer. The final reason is a player DaSilva says is one the head coach loves: 2022 fifth rounder Kyren Williams.

“I would love to say Zach Evans [of Ole Miss] is a roster lock but I can’t get there yet. As promising and exciting as he is, he was a sixth-round pick. We can’t forget that,” DaSilva began. “Akers is most likely going to be the starter and Williams is a player Sean McVay loves. He’s spoken highly of both players already this offseason, but Williams likely would’ve had a bigger role last season had he not gotten hurt twice.”

Perhaps the Rams could be convinced to use Williams way more especially given how youthful he is compared to Michel. But, there’s this other aspect of Michel that will likely be taken into account by fans who will watch how he does.

Michel, realistically, is on his third NFL franchise since 2022. He originally signed with the Miami Dolphins who run a zone read attack that the Rams have used in the past. Michel, though, was released on August 29. Two days later, he linked with the L.A. Chargers and ended his season with 106 yards on 36 carries and an average of 2.9 yards per carry. However, Michel never finished out the season with the Bolts as he was a December 31 waive — which eventually gave way to Larry Rountree III being activated for the New Year’s Day game versus the Rams.

Why Michel is Still Needed

As it’s often said in football circles, roster spots aren’t guaranteed. Given Michel’s 2022 and the intriguing youth at the RB position inside the “Rams House,” it cements why he’s not a lock.

On the flip side, there are reasons that point to Michel sticking around.

For starters, his last most productive season was with the Rams, even though it was more than a season ago. Secondly, he has a strength in picking up blitzes. Given last season’s protection woes and offensive line injuries, Michel’s blocking prowess will come in handy. Third, even with the intrigue of Williams and Evans, it’s not a guarantee either that both will be an instant impact on the Rams.

It’s still a strong prediction to call the two-time Super Bowl champ a non-guaranteed roster lock. But this time, Michel is walking into a more energetic and younger backfield compared to the one that needed a backfield option following a devastating injury.