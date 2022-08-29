Star Member of Rams’ Super Bowl Run Among Headline Cuts: Report

As NFL teams downsize their rosters to the 53-man league requirement by 4 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, August 31, this is also the time of year when some surprise cuts get made — even if it involves the Los Angeles Rams.

But that can also include former Rams.

And on Monday, August 29, one key member from the Rams‘ Super Bowl 56 team who helped alleviate some needed stress on offense was among the surprise releases.

Who is Now Searching for an NFL Home

The Miami Dolphins, now led by a longtime rival offensive coordinator of the Rams in Mike McDaniel, have decided on who will be in their backfield.

And it won’t include Sony Michel.

Per the league’s communications office and transaction wire, the veteran running back was among the notable cuts on Monday. Josh Alper of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk mentioned how Michel’s departure headlined a first wave of roster cuts made by the Dolphins — 13 moves total.

One year ago, Michel was an emergency need for the “Rams House.” Following the devastating Achilles tear from starting running back Cam Akers that occurred during a weight room workout on the eve of 2021 training camp, the Rams ultimately made the decision to work out a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire the Super Bowl 53 winner.

Michel wound up splitting his carries with Darrell Henderson. But it was Michel leading the way with 208 carries for 845 yards. Michel combined for five touchdowns, four coming from handoffs.

Ram fans praised Michel for his “decisive and power running” when called upon by head coach Sean McVay and the offense.

Appreciation tweet for Sony Michel @Flyguy2stackz who was the leading regular season rusher for the Super Bowl Champion Rams. Between weeks 13-17, Sony had 497 rushing yards in 5 straight LA wins. His decisive and power running proved pivotal down the stretch! Thank you Sony! pic.twitter.com/DAVK3MQ36M — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) April 25, 2022

Michel joined Taylor Rapp in receiving game balls from that home win over the Seattle Seahawks.

He also set the tone in the Rams’ opening playoff game versus the Arizona Cardinals before going on their Vince Lombardi trophy run.

Sony Michel bursts through for 35 on the Rams first play! #RamsHouse 📺: #AZvsLAR on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/YORq1WfGgR — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2022

But it wasn’t just what he did with the football that Ram fans became grateful for. His ability to keep Matthew Stafford away from incoming blitzers was another beloved trait Michel provided.

Michel ended up walking in free agency and ultimately made his return to the AFC East. He was originally supposed to play for a team with a run-oriented coach in the former San Francisco 49ers lead assistant to Kyle Shanahan McDaniel. Question is, how did things unravel so quick in Miami?

Insider Reveals State of RB Room

As run-based the Dolphins are projected to be, one NFL reporter/insider unveiled that Michel was becoming a longshot to be involved with the stable of backfield options.

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reported that two veterans are vying for a final roster spot in the Dolphin backfield — which ruled out the two-time Super Bowl winner Michel.

“Sony Michel got $850K guaranteed when he signed his 1-year deal in May. But Dolphins didn’t see him make much of his on-field time here. Bodes well for players like Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin competing for final RB roster spot(s),” Wolfe tweeted.

Here was one of the few highlights Michel delivered as a Dolphin: This goal line score.

Sony Michel punched it in for six! Dolphins have scored on all three drives to start the game! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/zZtojWOKhZ — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) August 27, 2022

Now there’s one more question: Would the Rams consider luring Michel back?

The Rams are at full health in the backfield heading into their September 8 season opening showdown with the visiting Buffalo Bills. The team also sounds like they’re high on 2022 draft pick Kyren Williams, who brings a similar versatility to Michel. Unless there’s a significant injury or two here, it’s likely that Michel and a Rams reunion is ruled out.