Late Clutch Runs Show why the Rams Traded for Sony Michel

We finally saw what Sony Michel is capable of in the Los Angeles Rams uniform.

And his increase in carries and yards came at a great and crucial time on Sunday, September 19, with the injury bug once again making an appearance around Darrell Henderson, this time in Indianapolis.

Darrell Henderson heads back to the locker room. Sony Michel should get some time and Jake Funk #RamsHouse — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) September 19, 2021

With Henderson leaving early with a rib injury, and his team tied up at 24-all, the Rams began to feed the ball to the Super Bowl champion who once helped beat the Rams in the 2019 gala. The 26-year-old back L.A. traded for in August may not have had the most awe-inspiring rushing performance. But his late Sunday production answered this: Why the Rams traded for Michel.

“It was great to be able to get in there and do my job and help this team string some plays together,” Michel told the L.A. media following the 27-24 nail biter at Lucas Oil Stadium over the Colts. “I think we did a good job.”

If this were baseball, Michel was the closing pitcher who earned the save.





Play



Rams vs. Colts Post-Game Press Conferences After Win Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay & players address the media after the Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts matchup. 0:00 Head coach Sean McVay reacts to Rams' Week 2 win over Colts 7:13 RB Sony Michel talks opportunities against Colts, confidence in Matthew Stafford 12:01 ILB Troy Reeder on getting his first career interception, defense's… 2021-09-19T21:01:51Z

Michel Patiently Waited With No Problem

Michel’s first stat line as a Ram: One carry, two yards in the 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears.

Many wondered if Michel was a wasted pick up, including one fan who grew frustrated because they needed the fantasy football points. There was another who questioned why the move was made.

The Rams really traded a 4th and 6th for Sony Michel just to not use him, huh? — Jake Estes (@dynasty_jake) September 13, 2021

Michel, however, had the opposite attitude. He instead shared how he was perfectly fine with waiting his turn in a conversation he had with Gary Klein of the L.A. Times on Friday, September 17, just two days before the Colts game.

“The No. 1 goal is to win,” Michel said to Klein. “It’s not really about me and individual success. When my opportunity comes, I just have to make sure I’m prepared.”

Well, that opportunity came for the new Ram late in the fourth quarter.

Michel Developed a Rhythm for the Offense

In a drive that began at 7:22 of the final quarter, and with Henderson not in action, the Rams needed a backfield spark.

It came from the new guy.

Michel’s first carry? A 2-yarder. But carry No. 2? A 10-yard breakout carry for the first down.

Next? A 5-yarder up the left side. On the subsequent play, same side but an 11-yard result.

Michel began delivering the tough, physical runs that convinced the New England Patriots to draft him in 2018, then ultimately intrigued the Rams to swoop him up via trade with all the durability questions surrounding the L.A. backfield.

Questionably, however, was head coach Sean McVay’s decision to run a jet sweep run to Cooper Kupp, who was immediately met by Colts Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard for the loss of yards on the third and short, which had Michel as RB1 on that play.

After Sony Michel picked up 36 yards on one drive running the ball, McVay called a sweep to Cooper Kupp on third and two with a pre-snap motion runner to the same side (sorry if not explaining well). Play lost five yards. Matt Gay hit the field goal and the Rams come away w 3. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 19, 2021

McVay didn’t shy away from becoming his own worst critic on that play, saying “I hated my call. Bad play call, great job by them making a play. I should have ran something different for us but that’s on me.”

But then he continued by saying “I thought Sony did a great job and our offensive line got great removal – guys competed without the ball.”

Michel’s final stat line: 10 carries, 46 yards, a team-best 4.6 yard average and put the Rams in a position to eventually kick the final points of the game. Michel may not have been asked to be the bell cow back once he arrived to L.A. But he showed why the Rams lured him in, delivering the powering runs that propelled the Rams to 2-0.

“Whenever coach kind of tells me to go in, I’m always right behind them,” Michel said. “Once you tell me go in, I just go in and just try to do my job as best as I can.”