Rams Labeled Potential Suitor for 4.42 Speed Option: Analysts

The Los Angeles Rams are aiming to get back on the winning track after two straight losses. Their next opponent is on the rebuilding track after firing their head coach.

But that’s not all for the Carolina Panthers, who canned Matt Rhule on Monday, October 10 following the Panthers’ 37-15 disaster against fierce Rams rival the San Francisco 49ers.

The upcoming Week 6 tilt could represent the final days in a Panthers uniform for one past first rounder who was drafted for his 4.42 speed back in 2018 — and immediately established himself as a perennial 1,000-yard option in Charlotte. But now, the changing in regime could additionally bring forth a roster blow up, including a potential change of scenery for this option.

Who’s Linked to the Rams

National analysts are beginning to believe wide receiver D.J. Moore is nearing the end for the Panthers.

The former first rounder, who was lauded for his “very good combination of size and speed” before the becoming a day one pick for the Panthers, is the subject of trade rumblings with the league’s trade deadline looming on November 1.

Why is the talented Moore, who has produced three straight 1,000-yard seasons before the 2022 campaign and through different quarterbacks, suddenly trade material? This postgame clip from September 29 points hints at frustration toward the franchise.

Today DJ Moore was asked his thoughts on Rhule saying the wide receivers can help Baker Mayfield out by getting open more. Here was his reply: pic.twitter.com/oBBV0E4tu2 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) September 29, 2022

Another reason: Any coaching change brings the inevitability of a complete roster overhaul. And already, Moore’s heralded teammates Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns have been listed as players who CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones says are likely to receive phone calls about a potential trade. McCaffrey’s name is already linked to the Buffalo Bills per this Monday report from WHAM 13 Buffalo sports anchor Dan Fetes. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, however, says no talks have been made.

Still, Moore gets his name thrown in the trade ringer by analysts for one more reason per CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin: The historic wide receiver market that saw record deals for names like Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill could add him next.

“In the wake of a frenetic receiver market that saw Pro Bowlers like Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown swapped for multiple draft picks, it’s possible Moore could be next on the market,” Benjamin writes, who additionally included how Moore’s $61.8 million contract he signed in the summer “figures to command better compensation, which could make him an attractive trade chip for an organization admittedly desperate for a solution at quarterback.”

Why Moore is Tabbed as a Rams Possibility, Plus Why it Could be Difficult

Benjamin acknowledges that the Rams need help up front, as Matthew Stafford has played behind an offensive line that has had to go with nine different starters due to injuries. But here’s why he believes Moore and the Rams can be a pairing:

“Big-ticket addition Allen Robinson has been a virtual non-factor out wide, also leaving Stafford to exclusively look in the direction of Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee. General manager Les Snead is perpetually in win-now mode, and it’s bordering on an emergency situation in L.A. after an ugly 2-3 start. Maybe, if they’re lucky, they can find a way to offload Robinson and his salary as part of a trade,” Benjamin wrote.

Benjamin has the Rams as the fifth best landing spot for Moore. But Benjamin isn’t the only one tagging the Rams and Moore together.

Randy Gurzi of FanSided’s NFL Spin Zone has the Rams at No. 1 for this reasoning:

“If any team can surprise us and make a huge trade for a player, it would be the Los Angeles Rams. Year after year, they pull off another unexpected trade and don’t mind if it’s done for a one-year rental. Such was the case for Von Miller during the 2021 season as he came in and helped them win a title before heading to Buffalo,” Gurzi wrote.

One dilemma for Moore to the Rams, though, is Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams remain the favorite to get the free agent OBJ per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Plus, Beckham can come in with a more cheaper value given that he accepted a $1,250,000 deal to chase his first Super Bowl ring with the Rams last year. And, the champs have under $5 million in cap space to work with, which could make it harder for the team to work with Moore’s salary.

Moore’s future with the Panthers certainly bears watching. A Kupp-Robinson-Moore trio may sound intriguing. But it’ll be after the October 16 contest that will give more clarity on Moore’s future…and if it involves the Rams.