Rams’ Matthew Stafford Hints at Unique Plan for 1 Prime Time Game

Once the NFL schedule got released for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, May 12, quarterback Matthew Stafford began thinking about orchestrating a brilliant game plan in preparation for one key prime time game.

The Rams will have five prime time games this upcoming season including the season opener against former Ram Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills to kick off the season. but the Super Bowl 56 winner and Pro Bowl quarterback was asked what his plans were for a particular crucial game on the champs’ schedule that will likely carry some big playoff implications.

However, it’s also a game that falls on a major holiday: Christmas Day versus the Denver Broncos.

Stafford Creates Christmas Plan

Stafford was the first guest on the NFL Network’s schedule release show.

He not only got the chance to break down the Rams’ list of 17 games for the 2022 haul alongside Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin, but Eisen asked the soon-to-be second-year Rams starter what his Christmas plans will be along with preparing for Russell Wilson and company.

“I hope my kids aren’t watching, but my wife Kelly is saying ‘Maybe we should tell the kids that Christmas is the next day.’ But I don’t know. I’m not sure what we’re going to do,” Stafford first admitted.

But then, at the top of head, Stafford came up with this proposed game plan before he and the Rams face the visitors from the Rocky Mountains…a game plan involving his young children.

“We’ll figure that out when we get there. But maybe that it’s a ‘Santa got stuck in the chimney, he’s a little bit late delivering the presents and we’ll see him after the game,'” Stafford jokingly said to the panel. “I don’t know, it’s a great question.”

Tactician on the field and in parenting. Matthew Stafford on playing on Christmas Day. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dlgnyP3sTo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022

Opposing Head Coach Also Brings up Xmas Plan

Stafford isn’t the only one who tried to hint at his game plan for Christmas Day.

The head coach on the opposite sideline he and the Rams will face on that day, first-year Broncos leader Nathaniel Hackett, was also asked about the December 25 afternoon game in Inglewood. Immediately, he brought up the red jolly fellow.

“The good thing about Santa is he can travel anywhere,” Hackett said to reporters via the Broncos team website. “He can show up a little early, show up a little later. He knows, he sees everything.”

Yet, what will Hackett’s kids do on that day when the head coach is on the sidelines at SoFi Stadium?

“But from a movie standpoint, I would say, gosh, my kids watch ‘Home Alone’ a whole bunch. ‘Home Alone’ is big. You’ve got ‘Christmas Vacation,’ which is a favorite. ‘Elf’ — I mean, who doesn’t love Will Ferrell,” Hackett said.

He also shared a rare rule he has with his coaching staff.

“I’m a big movie guy so during Christmas, we have a rule in our staff room: The TV has to be on classic movies all the time,” Hackett revealed. “So that Christmas time is always the best because you get all those great [movies] — ‘Jingle All The Way,’ all those good ones.”

Hackett, though, is aware that the matchup with Stafford and the Rams comes with high importance.

“It’s going to be fun to be out there,” Hackett said. “The Rams are the defending champions, and to be able to play them on Christmas Day, it’s an honor. It’s exciting, but the guys are going to have to step up to a big challenge, and it’s going to be fun.”