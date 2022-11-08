Ex-$4 Million Defender Linked to 2 Teams With Past Rams Representation

A fan favorite from the Los Angeles Rams is officially no longer part of the franchise’s future plans moving forward.

The Rams made the surprising move to announce a waive/no recall on safety Terrell Burgess on Tuesday, November 8. Burgess joined tight end Kendall Blanton as two roster departures.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall TE Kendall Blanton, DB Terrell Burgess — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2022

Now, many from Ram fans to fans of teams needing defensive help wonder where Burgess will end up next as his name will likely attract teams needing secondary help.

Burgess had become beloved among the “Rams House.” He once made the impressive trek back from his torn ACL he suffered during the 2020 season and was lauded for his closing speed and ability to finish tackles.

2nd year DB Terrell Burgess made his preseason debut and return from season ending injury last year. It was great to see Burgess advance to the pass catcher on this 3rd down and make the wrap up tackle. Burgess possess very good closing speed. Expect to see a lot of #26 in 2021 pic.twitter.com/FZR6W5CTxy — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) August 22, 2021

The former third round selection out of Utah, however, began to lose playing time in a safety room that has Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp tying for the lead among safeties in tackles with 36. Burgess, once given a four-year, $4,499,405 contract with the Rams, was handed no defensive snaps following the Week 5 Dallas Cowboys loss and was mainly used on special teams — with his next 21 plays coming from that side of the ball according to Pro Football Reference. He was not on the field in the Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But with Burgess now available (he’s eligible to immediately go on waivers since the move was made past the trade deadline), there are two teams linked as possibilities to help continue his 2022 season…and both come with plenty of past Rams representation.

NFC North Team Would Have Burgess Reunite With Past Ram Players & Executive

One possibility: The Detroit Lions.

Already, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire on the USA Today network wrote how the franchise should have interest in bringing in the 23-year-old defender.

“There were a couple of safeties waived in the NFL on Tuesday who carry some level of intrigue with Detroit Lions fans. One of them is a hard “no” (Johnathan Abram, released by the Las Vegas Raiders), but the other is someone GM Brad Holmes and the Lions should strongly consider claiming off waivers,” Risdon wrote.

Holmes was in the scouting department for the Rams during the 2020 NFL Draft period, the class Burgess was a part of. Risdon believes Burgess would come with a inexpensive value.

“While he’s not shown the third-round potential yet, the 23-year-old would be an inexpensive trial at a position where the Lions can use upgraded young depth. At minimum, Burgess is a better option than Brady Breeze to step up in case Ifeatu Melifonwu winds up on I.R. (injured reserve) or is incapable of playing,” Risdon wrote.

And, adding Burgess reunites him with past Rams Jared Goff, Michael Brockers and fellow safety JuJu Hughes.

AFC Team With Rams Representation Another Possibility

The other potential landing spot? One that would keep Burgess from drifting away from the City of Angels: The Chargers.

This move if it were to occur would reunite Burgess with his former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. The Chargers also have two trench defenders Burgess has played with before: Morgan Fox and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

The Bolts already need help on defense anyway. The injury bug has hit them hard with defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and linebacker Chris Rumph II listed as questionable as of Tuesday. Defensive tackle Austin Johnson is also out for the rest of the year as of November 7. The team also lost top free agent pickup J.C. Jackson for the year with an ACL tear.

But it’s more than injuries that have hampered the Charger defense. They’ve struggled defending the run in three of their last four games by surrendering between 201 to 213 yards — including the 201 they allowed in the Week 9 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. With the run-heavy 49ers next for the Chargers and dealing with what will likely be a significant dose of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and the possibility of 2021 lead rusher Elijah Mitchell being cleared to play, the Niners are most likely going to run straight at the Chargers. Burgess having knowledge of the 49ers’ ground attack and already seeing “Run CMC” twice this season could come in handy for the Chargers if they decide to reunite him with some former Rams.