Ex-$4 Million Rams Defender Finds New Home Back East: Report

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprise move on Tuesday, November 8 by announcing that former third round selection Terrell Burgess was released.

But now, two days after his departure, the 23-year-old safety once on a four-year, $4,499,405 contract has found a new NFL home back east.

Who Burgess Signed With

Announced on their team website before 3:40 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, November 10, the New York Giants announced that they’re adding the former Rams safety to their practice squad.

This will be the second franchise Burgess will play for in his young NFL career. He ended up suiting up for the Rams in 30 games according to Pro Football Reference — which included three starts.

Burgess was originally taken 104th overall by the Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was described as a savvy, high-effort slot cornerback and safety prospect who possessed “great instincts,” plus came with solid man coverage skills by Austin Gayle of the Ringer (formerly of Pro Football Focus) back in April 2020 before the draft:

Burgess then began to win over the “Rams House” with his ability to close on the football and wreck ball carriers — which was before his devastating ACL tear that same rookie season.

Burgess, however, would be limited to just a combined three starts after his ACL tear. Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp eventually became the lead safeties for the Rams for the 2022 season. Burgess managed to squeeze in 11 tackles with seven solo stops before being waived by the Rams.

This story will be updated.