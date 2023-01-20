Rams Assistant to Interview for Position That’s not Head Coach: Report

Turns out Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown is a popular name for two NFL lines of work: Head coach and offensive coordinator.

And there’s teams inquiring about him for the latter coaching position, as ESPN NFL Nation reporter John Keim reported on the morning of Friday, January 20 that Brown is interviewing with the Washington Commanders for their vacant OC spot.

“Washington will interview Miami Assistant head coach/running back coach Eric Studesville on Monday and also will talk to Rams assistant HC/tight ends coach Thomas Brown next week for the vacant OC position, per source,” Keim posted.

The Commanders are searching for a new offensive guru to work alongside head coach Ron Rivera after the team fired Scott Turner, the son of former Washington head coach and longtime NFL offensive coordinator Norv.

Brown’s Name Rising the Last Two Offseason Periods

Sean McVay has spoken glowingly in the past about Brown — from his ability to connect with others to also being instrumental in helping restart a fire under running back Cam Akers toward the end of the 2022 season.

“He’s one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around, that’s why he’s the assistant head coach,” McVay once told the NFL Network.

Brown, though, has been a red hot candidate before in NFL coaching circles. Last season he interviewed for the Miami Dolphins head coach position before the job was rewarded to Mike McDaniel. This offseason, Brown has already completed an interview with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, January 17 as confirmed by the Texans.

Brown, 36, isn’t just known to be a high-energy motivator. But he’s established himself as a stout developer of running backs. Long before winning Super Bowl 56 with McVay and the Rams, Brown once molded three future NFL running backs named Melvin Gordon, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel — the latter reuniting with him in L.A. for their Vince Lombardi Trophy run of 2021.

The Rams represent his only NFL franchise he’s coached for, as his previous stops were all in the college ranks: Tennessee-Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, Georgia, Miami and South Carolina all in that order.

Brown Involved in Crowded Field for Texans & Commanders Jobs

If Brown is hired as a head coach, he’ll join Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Kevin O’Connell and Brandon Staley as former McVay assistants who became head coaches in the NFL. Taylor currently has his team, the Cincinnati Bengals, playing in the NFL Division Playoff round during the weekend of January 21.

Brown, though, is in a crowded field for the Texans job. Here’s who else have interviewed for the position:

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero (also a former Rams assistant who was on the defensive staff for the Super Bowl 56 team).

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (has since removed himself from any head coach consideration).

Meanwhile in D.C., Brown isn’t the only name to surface as a possibility of working with “Riverboat Ron.”

The Commanders announced that Charles London is set to interview for the OC spot. London is currently the QB coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Other names in the mix include veteran offensive mind Pat Shurmur and Ken Zampese.