Three Rams Capable of Earning Their First Pro Bowl Nod in 2023

Many fans and analysts will look at the 2023 Los Angeles Rams roster and believe it’s a watered down one.

But, even surprise Pro Bowlers are capable of sprouting up, regardless of what kind of roster they’re on.

While the Rams have seen Aaron Donald become a lock for Pro Bowl votes, plus has seen Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp earn their nods, this franchise has featured players who have positioned themselves as a possible earner of votes for the league’s all-star contest. Who are the three we believe are capable of emerging? Here they are in order:

No. 3: Decobie Durant, Cornerback

Let’s go with the young fast riser — and quite possibly the new CB1 inside the “Rams House” with Jalen Ramsey off to the Miami Dolphins.

Heading into season two, a lot is already likely to be demanded out of 2022 fourth rounder. But, if 2022 training camp was any indication, Durant is capable of tracking down the ball and getting his interception total to rise.

His first pick? It came with Kupp near his area and Stafford trying to feed the Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player during a team drill. Not only did that aerial snatch count as a morale booster for the South Carolina State standout, but Durant still approached things with humility and a desire to get better.

“Just a blessing to be here, for real,” Durant told Heavy following that July 2022 camp day at UC Irvine. “Every day I come out, I try to take advantage of each and every opportunity that’s thrown at me. I got a chance to make some plays on that ball today, and I’m just carrying that chip on my shoulder.”

That day ended up becoming a prelude to a three-interception season including that breakout Christmas Day performance against the Denver Broncos. Now, with a full season working with Raheem Morris and officially being one of the veterans in the room, Durant could ascend to Pro Bowler if he matches or surpasses what Ramsey did during his time with the Rams.

No. 2: Cam Akers, Running Back

Some fans and analysts will think that it’s a stretch to call Akers a potential Pro Bowler to watch. They’ll likely point to the fact he’s never played a full season — and his last two campaigns saw an Achilles tear and briefly leaving the team for personal reasons in 2022.

However, Akers shows why he’s capable of being an ultra-productive RB1 when called upon. And if last season’s late charge of hitting three straight 100-yard games carries over into 2023, you could be looking at a surprise Pro Bowl appearance.

Here’s what else benefits in Akers’ favor: His newest RB coach Ron Gould once got a young Marshawn Lynch at Cal to earn his first set of 1,000-yard seasons, plus got J.J. Arrington to rumble his way to 2,018 yards in 2004. While that was at the collegiate level, it’s proof Gould can get the most out of the lead backs he’s working with.

And, with Akers looking more rejuvenated plus entering a contract year, it could lead to him putting together his best season yet.

No. 1: Rob Havenstein, Offensive Tackle

Havenstein became the last man standing in a injury filled offensive line unit. His leadership in that room during that rough period, though, was a significant plus.

Despite surrendering six total sacks his side according to Pro Football Focus, he developed more pass blocking consistency after the Dallas Cowboys Week 5 game — surrendering just three sacks in the next 12 games (also on 411 total pass blocking attempts).

Now, he has Ryan Wendell coming over via the Buffalo Bills to coach him and the Rams OL unit. Wendell helped oversee a Bills front line that surrendered just 33 sacks last season. If “Big Hav” slashes the sack numbers even more, he could earn his first Pro Bowl appearance after nine seasons in the league.