Todd Gurley Breaks Silence on Watching Rams Win Super Bowl

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has become an avid watcher of the game of football. He’s not just viewing it as a fan, but taking part in the start up FCF (Fan Controlled Football) league as a new owner.

Gurley, who hasn’t played since 2020, ended up watching the first NFL team he played for not only snatch Super Bowl 56, but Gurley was in attendance at SoFi Stadium watching the celebration unfold.

Gurley, however, showed no animosity or regrets as he broke his silence on watching his former NFL employer capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there,’” Gurley told Keith Kocinski of NBC LX on Saturday. “I appreciated my time in the league and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”

New owner of the Beasts and former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley (@TG3II) meets with his team before their game in @fcflio pic.twitter.com/zcJDMxFgmJ — NBCLX (@NBCLX) May 21, 2022

Who Was Gurley Happy For?

The 27-year-old, who produced three 1,000-yard seasons with the Rams at both St. Louis and L.A. plus scored 79 career touchdowns per Pro Football Reference, revealed the list of past Ram teammates he was ecstatic for.

“Happy for guys like AD (Aaron Donald) that really work hard,” Gurley said. “Guys like Jalen Ramsey that put in work. Obviously gotta go with all my running back guys, seeing guys like Cam Akers come back from an Achilles in four months. Sony Michel getting traded from the (New England) Patriots, not only did he beat the Rams in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, he’s also won one with them, as well. Guys like Gerald Henderson. So, you always get excited for the guys. It’s never just about you.”

Again, the 2019 NFC champion Gurley showed no ill feelings in not being in the Rams locker room for their Super Bowl winning moment.

“Yeah, everyone would love a ring,” Gurley said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about being able to congratulate and then see other guys succeed and being happy for them.”

What Gurley is now Doing Daily

Again, Gurley is no longer taking handoffs. But he has been handed the ownership reins in a league that features past NFL stars like Marshawn Lynch, Terrell Owens and Richard Sherman.

Gurley let it be known: He’s not missing putting on the pads and helmet.

“Football wise, just taking it day-by-day,” Gurley said. “Being part of ownership groups of different companies, that’s what I’m focusing on. Spending a lot more time with my family. I ain’t worried about no football. I keep it real with you. I’m chilling and enjoying myself.”

Gurley has also had a lot more “me time” on his end.

“I like doing stuff on my time,” he said. “I like doing whatever I want to do. I’ve never been the one that liked to be controlled. I like to be in control of my own path. That’s the best thing about being in the position I’m in. If I want to try to play again, I can try to pursue that. Or if I don’t, I can just relax and chill at the house and spend a lot more time with my family because that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. And then at the end of the day, still becoming a businessman and still venturing off in that next phase of my life.”