Tom Brady Sent Rams’ Matthew Stafford Advice on Celebrating Title

One year ago, drunk Tom Brady stole the hearts and imagination of America following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ boat-themed Super Bowl party.

One year ago today, news broke that Tom Brady would sign with the Bucs. He has since entered the wrong 🏠, forgotten 4th down, won his seventh 💍, thrown the Lombardi off a 🛥, gotten obliterated by 🥑 tequila and given out his📱number. We are all witnesses to this man’s undoing. pic.twitter.com/oeMQEwCj5V — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 17, 2021

This time, Brady was watching the Los Angeles Rams — the team that ended his season and wound up being the last team that the seven-time Super Bowl winner played against — have their celebration moment.

Many who watched the Rams’ victory parade on Wednesday, February 16 near the USC campus wondered if there would be a repeat of last year’s Bucs boat party…pinpointing on whether or not Matthew Stafford would become this year’s Brady as the drunken hero.

Well, the predecessor sent some advice to Stafford on how to celebrate.

What Brady Told Stafford

Here was the sight of the Super Bowl 56 winning quarterback: A cigar-puffing version of Stafford. But the stogie wasn’t the only thing in Stafford’s hand. So were bottles of alcohol.

And that’s where Brady stepped in to offer some advice to the new Super Bowl winner:

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Brady may have been too late in sending the message to Stafford via Twitter.

Stafford Talks Through Sips

ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry captured a Rams quarterback in celebration mode.

Matthew Stafford celebrating and slurring at the Rams Super Bowl rally. This is fantastic, hilarious. Need more of this 🤣 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 16, 2022

Thiry wasn’t the only reporter who saw that moment unfold. So did The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, who managed to get video of Stafford delivering his speech to the Ram fans with Rodrigue giving the caption “Just gold all the way through.”

Just gold all the way through pic.twitter.com/hLGiXS0YGY — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 16, 2022

For those wondering what the big bottle Stafford had in his hand was: It was Don Julio 1942.

Los Angeles @RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford chuggin' on a '1942 Don Julio' during the Rams Super Bowl Parade. No wonder LeBron James is starving to get that LA Parade so bad. #RamsParade — J-Rod (@OfficialJohnRod) February 16, 2022

#SuperBowl winning QB Matthew Stafford with 1942 tequila! pic.twitter.com/E7tXVNbqaS — Beto Durán (@DuranSports) February 16, 2022

Matthew Stafford is straight downing that bottle of Don Julio 1942 — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) February 16, 2022

Despite the slurred words, Stafford did thank the Rams organization for luring him in via trade one year ago and thanked the Rams fans for their endless support throughout the season.

“I’m damn happy to be standing in front of here with you guys, celebrating that s***,” Stafford told the crowd, with the 1942 bottle being held by the same hand that he used to throw Cooper Kupp that game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. “Let’s go, y’all! I’m going to bring a little Southern Hospitality in this. I appreciate y’all so much. You guys have been unbelievable. Unbelievable all year! And you know what, we appreciate you.”

And then, Stafford ended his speech with a Brady quote: “Let’s go!”

Matthew Stafford's having the time of his life 🤣 (via @cjzero)pic.twitter.com/aVbZEIoiyh — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 16, 2022

Stafford Not the Only Overly Celebrated Ram

Obviously, drunk Stafford memes and gifs will soon take off on social media now that the Rams’ victory parade has wrapped up.

But brace yourselves for Aaron Donald memes, gifs, punchlines, etc. Donald wasn’t afraid to flex his muscles in front of the fans who cheered him on throughout his entire NFL career.

Flex on 'em, Aaron Donald 💪😎 pic.twitter.com/NivfjdHcm7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2022

While the normally humble and down-to-earth Stafford was intoxicated, he was joined by Donald who told the crowd he “was drinking a little bit.”

Aaron Donald's been drinking "a little bit" 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ru96YKUkzS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2022

He predicted the celebration in L.A. would go on until the end of the week before yelling out “We world champions!”

But then came this statement from Donald that received a strong push, and “run it back” chants, from his head coach Sean McVay — all amid the rumors of Donald contemplating retirement after the Super Bowl.

Donald’s response?

“We built a super team. We can bring the super team back. Why not run it back? We can be world champions again,” Donald said, while holding up the Vince Lombardi Trophy…implying he and McVay are open for another run.