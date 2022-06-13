Rams Feature the Best NFC Duo For 2022 Season: Analyst

The Los Angeles Rams have so much star-power, that the team could have multiple top duos in pre-2022 rankings for the NFL season.

Except there could only be one from CBS Sports — and this duo has become pillars of the “Rams House” from the moment they became teammates.

Plus, on that note, they’re among the longest tenured duos on the Rams…and were given this title by NFL analyst Jared Dubin: The NFL’s No. 2 overall duo, which also makes them the best pairing in the NFC for the upcoming season.

Who is the Rams’ Best Duo?

Now entering their third full season together on the same side of the field: Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are the Rams’ best duo and the conference’s top pairing.

Though Donald began playing with Ramsey after the 2019 season November trade deadline, the two have played a full season together from 2020 to 2022. Here’s what Dubin said about both Ram defenders.

“The NFL’s best defensive player, Donald is totally unblockable. Interior defenders simply are not supposed to be able to do what he does, and he does it anyway, with metronomic consistency,” Dubin said. “Paired with arguably the NFL’s best defensive back, the duo kept the Rams firmly in the mix for titles even while Jared Goff was under center, and helped propel them to the Super Bowl once the team added Matthew Stafford last year.”

Since Ramsey became a Ram, he and Donald have gone 32-15 together with the following accolades: All-Pro nods, Pro Bowl nominations, winning fix of six playoff games and of course, winning Super Bowl 56 — their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in their decorated NFL careers.

Other Notable Rams Duo Not Mentioned

While Donald and Ramsey have accomplished some significant accolades together, most fans would have believed that Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp would have been the headlining duo from the “Rams House.”

After all, both created more fireworks for an already explosive offense — Stafford matching a previous career-best mark in touchdown passes with 41 per Pro Football Reference while Kupp putting together a triple crown leading season by placing first in all three major receiving categories.

Yet, the quarterback and receiver were notably left absent on the CBS Sports list. What was the reason? Here’s what Dubin shared.

“Stafford and Cooper Kupp had a magical season in their first year together, but this is still the best duo on the Rams until Donald decides to hang up his spikes for good,” Dubin said.

Here’s one other reason from Dubin and CBS.

“We’re also allowing only one duo per team. Otherwise, this would just be a list of players and coaches from the small handful of best teams in the NFL, and that’s not any fun,” Dubin wrote.

It likely points to the fact that “A.D” and Ramsey have been together longer than Stafford and Kupp. But there’s still Rams representation on the top 10 list.

Which duos involving quarterbacks did make the cut? The Chargers’ pairing of Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler, who play for Ex-Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, came in at No. 9. The legendary Tom Brady and Pro Bowl Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans followed at No. 8. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase of the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals were plugged at No. 6. The highest tanked QB/WR duo was Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills at No. 4.

And the No. 1 ranked duo in the league? Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.