Rams Trade Deadline: New Proposal Lands Edge Help With Former No. 2 Pick

Will all be quiet on the trade front for the Los Angeles Rams?

Last year, names like Brian Burns and Christian McCaffrey were linked to the Rams. The former stayed with the Carolina Panthers while the latter was sent to the rival San Francisco 49ers. Now in 2023, plus with a 3-5 mark, the Rams still have the appearance of a team needing help — especially in the wake of the disastrous 43-20 embarrassment versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 29.

Edge rush help can surely use an extra jolt. And one name continuing to float around on the eve of the trade deadline was mentioned as a “Rams House” possibility by one analyst from USA Today.

Why Chase Young Is Considered a Possibility for Rams

Brock Vierra of Rams Wire called Chase Young of the Washington Commanders on Monday, October 30 a midseason pickup the team should explore. The same Young who was once a top-five pick but has since been perceived as a talent needing a change of scenery.

“The second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft looked like the next 100+ million pass rusher after his Defensive Rookie of the Year awarded inaugural year in the league. However, since then, Young’s career has stalled due to injury and inactivity,” Vierra wrote. “He’s only played in 17 games in the past three years, totaling 1.5 sacks in 2021 and 0 in 2022. He seems to have taken a turn for the better, playing in five games, bringing in five sacks.”

Still, Young’s name has been mentioned as someone facing a nebulous future in D.C. And the thought of Young being paired with intriguing rookie Byron Young sounds appealing to the Rams.

“Young is clearly done in Washington. However, the Rams could pick up the piece that unlocks Byron Young to another level,” Vierra wrote. “Chase Young’s fifth-year option was declined so the Rams could get a discount 2-3 year extension and for some players, a change of scenery is what is needed. Washington has been one of the most dysfunctional franchises in football for a while and despite the sale of the team, Dan Snyder’s stink still infects the place. Christian McCaffery found new life on the West Coast, I think Chase Young will too.”

Cowboys Game Solidifies Need for Pass Rush Help

The good news, the Rams managed to snatch Dak Prescott for three total sacks.

The bad news? Two came from a usual sack artist in Aaron Donald. Michael Hoecht, a converted edge rusher from a season ago, got the other.

It’s the same song and dance in L.A.: Donald needs extra help. He hasn’t had consistent help since Von Miller and Leonard Floyd opposite of him. While there is intrigue at edge rusher with Young showing some spark and Hoecht showing continued adjustment, Young gives the Rams a needed boost of energy if he gets dealt and can stay healthy.

While he plays on a stacked defensive line featuring Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen, Young would command even more one-on-ones with Donald, Hoecht and Young surrounding him. And even if Young is the focus for dual blockers, it swings the gate open for Donald and company.

Dilemma Facing Young if the Rams Pursue

Young is in the final year of his contract and holds a base salary of more than $5.3 million.

If a trade goes down, the team that acquires him will likely have to take on the remainder of that salary or seek to reconstruct his deal.

The Rams may have to pull off the latter. Per Over the Cap, the Rams only have $4,372,953 in cap space. They would have to come up with a deal where it can be more manageable for the Rams.

But this is a team needed pass rush help. Young has emerged as one of the best options between now and Halloween afternoon.