Trade Proposal Pairs Rams’ Cam Akers With $63 Million Pro Bowler

The Cam Akers run is officially heading toward its closure with the Los Angeles Rams, with Sean McVay giving revealing details about the former second rounder’s future via Zoom.

Close to one minute into his Zoom session with media members on Monday, October 17, the sixth-year head coach McVay got asked an Akers question for the third time in a span of four days. Akers made a strange disappearance from Rams practice leading up to the Carolina Panthers‘ Week 6 contest — with McVay declining specifics on Friday plus after the 24-10 win on Sunday, October 16.

But this time, McVay let it be known in front of the web camera: “There is a possibility that we could try to help him look for a fresh start with another team. That’s something we’ve explored. If that doesn’t come into fruition then we’ll figure out a solution how to best move forward with him here and those will be things that we’ll work towards over the next couple of days.”

And while McVay continued to call the situation an “internal issue,” the next part likely piqued the interest of NFL teams needing a running back before the November 1 deadline.

“There’s probably a move that will be made in regard to him being with another team,” McVay said. “If that doesn’t happen, then we’ll move forward.”

Now the speculation and intrigue builds for who gets Akers, plus what the Rams could get in return. One analyst dropped his list of ideas — including one that would not only reunite Akers with some past Rams, but potentially put him in a room with a $63 million Pro Bowler.

Akers Would Team With 3-Time Pro Bowler if Sent Here

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin dropped a list of 10 potential suitors for Akers on Monday.

One team that made the cut per Benjamin: The Minnesota Vikings…the same Vikings that feature Akers’ former offensive coordinator from the Super Bowl 56 run Kevin O’Connell as head coach. Plus the same Vikes that already has an established three-time Pro Bowler and a man earning $63 million to lead the Minnesota backfield Dalvin Cook. And there’s a reason involving Cook as to why Benjamin believes Akers could be a fit in the Twin Cities.

“Dalvin Cook isn’t gonna be surrendering carries anytime soon, but he’s got an injury history,’ Benjamin began. “And backup Alexander Mattison will be a free agent after the year. The Vikings think of themselves as contenders, and Akers has internal connections: coach Kevin O’Connell was his offensive coordinator in 2020, and Minnesota OC Wes Phillips is also a former Rams assistant.”

Akers Fit & Who Could Appeal to the Rams if a Deal Has Movement

For Akers, heading north won’t make him the feature back. He held that title for the Rams until his torn Achilles before 2021 training camp complicated things. He then momentarily lost his RB1 spot to Darrell Henderson — which sparked the rumblings that Akers and the Rams were having a rocky relationship.

However, should he join the Vikes, he’s in an offense he knows with O’Connell and Phillips there. He’ll also add to the Florida State representation on the Vikes as he was once the prized 2017 back replacing Cook in Tallahassee.

But if it comes down to McVay and general manager Les Snead making a trade with former Rams, it’s doubtful they would want an extra draft pick. They would want roster help now.

Perhaps Mattison, a former day two pick like Akers, could get shipped over to add backfield depth — which gives the Rams a needed power option for inside runs. The former Boise State Bronco is already entering 2023 as an unrestricted free agent.

Or, with the pile of injuries in the trenches and now the devastating news of left tackle Joe Noteboom out for the remainder of the season, the Rams may ask for tackle help. It just so happens the Vikings have Blake Brandel and Oli Udoh as 2023 free agents. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Brandel has only had one snap this season. But according to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a sack or pressure in 65 offensive snaps in 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Udoh is another with diluted 2022 action (just three plays in two games). However, he was a 16-game starter for the Vikings — allowing 38 pressures but one sack in 662 total pass block attempts by PFF. Udoh brings versatility as well having played right guard and tackle for the Vikes.

Both OLs aren’t anywhere near the million dollar mark for base salary — making one or both options less stressful financially to work with. Overall, the Vikings present one of the top NFL suitors for the Rams.