All-Pro Grins at the Thought of Possibly Linking With Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned, but a second All-Pro talent emerged in fueling some speculation that he’ll soon be teammates with the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl 56 winner.

Von Miller already told Buffalo media back on October 5 that “we already know where he’s going to be at,” referencing the Buffalo Bills.

But now, in the case of Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, his recent restructured deal — which clears up $3.455 million in cap space per ESPN’s Field Yates — throws a new curveball in the pursuit of OBJ…which additionally prompted a grin from the perennial All-Pro.

Kelce Addresses Contract & OBJ

Speaking to his brother Jason Kelce through a clip of their “New Heights” podcast released on Wednesday, October 19, the Super Bowl 52 winner Jason first asked the motive behind the Chiefs’ reasoning to reworking the tight end’s deal.

“I’m not sure yet. It’s a start to a move, right?” Kelce said. “You’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something.”

Then, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection became more elaborate.

“Yeah, my agent just hit me and said that they (the Chiefs) want to free up some cap space. So I was like, ‘I get the money now?’ alright,” Kelce said.

From there, older brother played the role of closet hard-pressing journalist: Can he verify or debunk the rumors of Beckham possibly joining the Chiefs Kingdom?

“I want them to come true,” Kelce said. “I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility.”

But then, the Super Bowl 54 winner flashed a grin.

“Something’s in the air for sure, and if it means OBJ…” Kelce concluded with a big grin on his face.

So now, Kelce becomes the latest on the All-Pro side to express the belief that OBJ will eventually team with him. But where do the Rams remain in re-luring in Beckham?

Rams All-Pro Said he was Confident That the Rams is OBJ’s Home

One man known for making recruiting pitches and for playing the role of closet recruiting coordinator remains vocal about bringing OBJ back to the “Rams House.”

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has twice mentioned Beckham’s name during press conferences with the L.A. media at Thousand Oaks. However, before the Rams’ Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers, Ramsey got asked on Friday, October 14 about where he still stands on Beckham’s free agency rumblings.

“When the time is right, I’m still confident that this will be home,” Ramsey began. “But that’s up to him at the end of the day. Selfishly, I want him here, but I want what’s best for him as a friend.”

Play

Video Video related to all-pro grins at the thought of possibly linking with odell beckham 2022-10-19T15:05:58-04:00

Should OBJ indeed come back, he’ll be walking into what’s starting to look like a healthier and more rejuvenated Rams receiving unit following their 24-10 home win over Carolina.

Van Jefferson, who has missed the first six games due to a knee injury, is expected to return following the bye as noted on Monday, October 17 from head coach Sean McVay during his Zoom conference. Cooper Kupp delivered a seven-catch, 80-yard performance (his fifth game this season of snatching seven grabs or more) while Allen Robinson put up season-highs against the Panthers.