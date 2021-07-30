Who is Trishton Jackson? The Rams WR Witnessing an Increase in Action

Two days in, and the one position group on the Los Angeles Rams that has had early training camp setbacks regarding depth and health is the wide receiver unit.

Prized second round draft pick and the team’s first selection of the 2021 NFL Draft Tutu Atwell? On the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday and won’t likely be available until the first week of August.

Highly hyped fourth rounder Jacob Harris? Dealing with a minor injury in his core, as reported by Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Harris is being limited in camp drills.

So two representatives of the Rams’ receiver future hasn’t gotten the chance to electrify the fans who trekked to UC Irvine to watch the team practice. So somebody has got to step up, or become the surprise ascender in this WR unit, right?

That’s where little known Trishton Jackson has entered the room.

Who is This Undrafted WR?

So we now know one major detail about Jackson for those who aren’t familiar with him: No one drafted him out of Syracuse.

Yet, there are reporters who have become aware of him: By observing his work ethic and clear desire to make the roster. Especially with two rookies either in quarantine or being held out of team drills.

Rodrigue mentioned Jackson in her Thursday report from camp, writing:

“Second-year receiver Trishton Jackson is clearly making the most of the opportunity he has while Tutu Atwell spends substantial time on the COVID/reserve list. He lined up in the four and five spots during individual throwing periods, and worked into the offense at times as well, catching a pass in traffic from backup quarterback John Wolford near the end of practice.”

Additionally, Rodrigue put this tweet out that sent the message that Jackson is adamant about contributing to the Rams.

I don’t know how many WRs the Rams will want to keep this fall, but I’ll say this: Trishton Jackson has really been taking advantage of his opportunity these last two days. He is getting more reps w Atwell on COVID/reserve. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 30, 2021

Rodrigue isn’t the only one who has recognized Jackson aiming to trek his way up the depth chart.

‘He is an Immensely Determined Young Man’

Bret Stuter of FanSided’s ramblinfan.com is another strong endorser of Jackson. Stuter pieced this excerpt together on Thursday:

“Jackson is not the cure-all for the L.A. Rams’ needs, but he is an immensely determined young man who has serious talent and has been overlooked. Right or wrong, immensely competitive players use that perceived slighting to fuel an even greater focus and higher intensity in training to become the best version of themselves.”

Stuter made light of Jackson coming in as a potential replacement for the departed Josh Reynolds, who held down one of the slot spots. Stuter says Jackson is delivering the kind of work ethic that would make Jackson, or anyone, fatigued after. But doing so to show how diligent and determined he is in trying to be among the 53 final names on the Rams’ active roster.

“Ignoring all the other roster moves, Jackson seems to have taken all of that opportunity to heart, and is clearly busting his butt to deliver for the L.A. Rams this year. Seriously. High energy workouts can cause fatigue just by watching him work,” Stuter wrote. “There is something reassuring about a young man who steps up to the challenge of steeper odds. He isn’t wilting. He isn’t shrinking. He isn’t skulking away. More competition? He simply is becoming more competitive. Isn’t that the sign of championship mentality? Girding the loins, putting on a game face, and going out and performing at the best of one’s ability?

“Trishton Jackson may not be among the names bouncing around in daily discussions about the L.A. Rams, but I don’t know that he would want that yet. Trishton Jackson is old school. He doesn’t want anyone to give him respect, he wants to earn it.”

What Can Jackson Bring to the Rams?

Obviously, the WR room is a crowded one. Especially once Atwell is out of quarantine and Harris returns. But if the Rams do give Jackson a shot, here’s a sample of what he’s capable of from his Orange days.

Western Michigan had no answer for Trishton Jackson. pic.twitter.com/saDmsFLsR9 — Stadium (@Stadium) September 21, 2019

And another with a cornerback all over him.

This is a fun player. "You talk to the NC State Defense, they say their thing that is going to keep them up at night is Trishton Jackson getting a deep ball" – @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/GmM9kSWD8F — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) May 2, 2020

He’s walked into Crawford Field at UC Irvine this week already determined.

ready to go.. chopping wood, carrying water✊🏽 — Trishton Jackson (@TrishtonJ) July 28, 2021

And sent this warning out to those who try to derail him.

kick me while im down, im getting up with yo leg.. — Trishton Jackson (@TrishtonJ) July 29, 2021

Every NFL training camp, there’s that one surprise, or the one guy who is making the most of what’s in front of him. Looks like the 2020 undrafted free agent Jackson is that guy for the Rams.