Ex-Rams Starter Called Insurance for $82.5 Million CB on Hot Seat

Outside of the Los Angeles Rams but in close proximity, one Los Angeles Chargers defender will be aiming to reclaim his Pro Bowl status and prove his $82.5 million deal he signed in 2022 was worth every coin and dollar.

J.C. Jackson is entering 2023 on the hot seat. He’s not only aiming to return from his ruptured patellar tendon he sustained during the ’22 season, but will aim to shed his struggles before the injury and recapture his New England Patriots form. But as insurance, analyst Jerry Trotta of FanSided’s Bolts Beat believes former Rams cornerback Troy Hill should come in and provide a help, or push, for Jackson.

“Even before the injury, Jackson looked like a shell of the lockdown No. 1 corner he was for the Patriots the previous two seasons,” Trotta wrote.

Hill has Ties to Chargers HC & Can Help Prevent Bolts From Forcing Seventh Rounder Into Action

The slot cornerback Hill remains unsigned after his 2022 return to the Rams. He was added back via trade with the Cleveland Browns during the ’22 draft.

But what could help persuade the Bolts is Hill’s previous ties with head coach Brandon Staley, who was Hill’s defensive coordinator during the 2020 season when the Rams fielded the league’s best defense.

That was also during arguably Hill’s best season — as he allowed a 74.3 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, a 67.0% completion rate and just a 74.3 passer rating to opposing QBs per Pro Football Focus.

Adding the slot cornerback (or nickelback) Hill gives Staley some familiarity with his scheme and coverages. But as Trotta points out, luring in Hill would also prevent some pressure for one late day three draft pick the Chargers took in May 2022.

“Unless the Chargers are ready to entrust 2022 seventh-round pick Deane Leonard with a bigger role, they should peruse the market for more experience,” Trotta said. “With over $12 million in available cap space, it’s not like they don’t have the necessary resources.”

Hill Proved to be Valuable With the Rams

Hill may not have been a walking star power like Jalen Ramsey. But he was often considered the second most popular member of the Rams secondary, plus became valuable as a veteran voice.

Granted, last season may not have been up to his personal standards while playing for Raheem Morris for the first time. Yet, still flashed some key moments and earned a high grade in one category.

“Hill struggled in coverage last season, but he has a long track record of providing stability to a secondary and even being a difference-maker. While 2022 was considered a down year in coverage for Hill’s standards, he still packed a punch against the run, earning a 77.4 run-defense grade,” Trotta wrote. “He also logged 77 snaps in the box, which is a testament to his ability to wear multiple hats in a defense.”

Another aspect that could benefit Staley: Hill’s knack for lining up in other areas.

“Further, he’s capable of playing outside or in the slot, logging 452 snaps and 172 snaps at each position, respectively,” Trotta said.

Jackson is on his road to recovery. But there are still concerns he may not be fully ready by the time August hits. Adding Hill not only provides needed depth, but a strong veteran presence in a younger cornerback room plus someone who has thrived under Staley before.

“Hill isn’t a must-get by any stretch of the imagination, but the Chargers could use another corner behind the aforementioned foursome and Hill’s ties to Brandon Staley could make it a worthwhile move,” Trotta said.