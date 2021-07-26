Report: Rams Place Rookie Tutu Atwell on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The fast Los Angeles Rams rookie Tutu Atwell has unfortunately seen his training camp experience get off to a slow start.

On Monday, the team announced that the prized second round selection was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list to begin camp.

Rams place WR Tutu Atwell on Reserve/COVID-19 list — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 26, 2021

What This Means for Atwell

It is currently unclear if Atwell was in close contact with someone who has coronavirus or if the wide receiver out of Louisville contracted COVID-19.

But here’s the written report from Rams team reporter Stu Jackson released at 1:06 p.m.

“The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they have placed rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams’ rookies reported to training camp yesterday. Atwell is following NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely. He cannot practice until he is cleared. Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”

Atwell Addressed Reporters on Sunday

It’s a rather stunning turn of events involving Atwell.

He was among the rookies who reported to the Rams’ Newport Beach, California hotel on Sunday along with the quarterbacks. Atwell was also one of six members of the Rams’ rookie class who spoke with the Los Angeles media after his arrival to the hotel along with Jake Funk, Ernest Jones, Earnest Brown IV, Robert Rochell and Jacob Harris. Only Bobby Brown III, Ben Skowronek and Chris Garrett were the rookies who didn’t take part in any interview session after arrival to Newport Beach.

Atwell had informed the L.A. media that he showed up to training camp at 155-pounds and was told to add weight. Atwell, however, jokingly commented how him running fast makes him burn calories easily – making it hard to add more weight to his frame.

Rookie WR Tutu Atwell says the Rams have spoken with him about building some weight from his current 155. He wants to be at 160/161. Laughing, he adds that it’s hard because he burns calories so fast/easily just by running around on the field. pic.twitter.com/UzdUNap59m — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 25, 2021

Atwell also addressed the media about the possibility of planning special teams in his nearly nine minute interview with the L.A. media. Additionally, Atwell shared how he spent his offseason training with Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who shares the Miami connection with the former Miami Northwestern High School QB standout Atwell.





Tutu Atwell On His First NFL Training Camp, How He Spent The Offseason Rams rookie WR Tutu Atwell talks about how he's feeling heading into his first NFL training camp, working out with Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater during the offseason, and what he knows more about punt returning after getting reps at that position during organized team activities. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive… 2021-07-26T16:00:15Z

Further Explaining Atwell’s Status

Atwell is now the 11th reported player to join the league’s COVID-19 list, joining four Jacksonville Jaguar players, Cleveland Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Detroit Lions offensive tackle Evan Heim on the reserve list.

The league began to take stricter actions regarding players and coaches getting vaccinated on Thursday with a league wide memo.

Here’s more from today’s memo, which also says the team responsible for a canceled game because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players/staff will be responsible for financial losses and subject to potential discipline from the commissioner. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Q86a2WcG1K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

Highlighted in that memo: The potential of forfeited games if a COVID-19 outbreak within a team occurs plus a financial hit.

Atwell will have to self-quarantine and take part in meetings remotely for the time being. If he’s vaccinated, the rookie will be able to rejoin the team following two negative tests that are 24 hours apart. However, if he’s unvaccinated, he will have to isolate for 10 days.

The Rams officially start training camp on Wednesday in their first open practice in front of fans.