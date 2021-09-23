Tweet Magnifies How Versatile Cooper Kupp is for the Rams

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Rams love utilizing Cooper Kupp in a variety of ways on the football field. Sean McVay and the Rams offense have experimented with moving the fifth-year wide receiver around the field to create mismatches off his speed and route running.

But one tweet from one national NFL analyst on the late afternoon of Tuesday, September 21, shows just how fearless and versatile the 6-foot-2 target really is.

The conclusion: Kupp is much more than a slot receiver…and is unafraid to throw himself in front of a 260-plus defender.

The Tweet that Shines on Kupp’s Swiss Army-Knife Type Field Traits

Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network, who has called Ram preseason games on television, took his own magnifying glass and observed how the Rams used Kupp in the 27-24 road win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

What Siciliano discovered: Kupp was even used to chip and counter rush defensive ends…all 215-pounds of the Ram.

Re-watching @RamsNFL. 4-play sequence for @CooperKupp. 1) 1-10-IND 35. Lines up next to LT, blocks 265lb DL Paye. 2) 2-8-IND 33. Lines up wide, gains 13yd on screen. 3) 1-10-IND 20. Lines up next to RT, blocks 267lb DL Lewis. 4) 2-6-IND 16. Lines up at RB, catches 16yd TD.👇🏻 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 21, 2021

That’s right, on two plays discovered by the NFL Network analyst, Kupp took on defenders with a 50-pound advantage on him. It shows the Rams and McVay have that much trust in their offensive receiving captain to take on the guys looking to wreck havoc on the Ram offensive line and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Oh, those two blocking plays Siciliano alludes to? The Rams gained positive yards on both — six rushing yards total to be exact.

But on Kupp’s first touchdown, he’s not lined up at the slot. He’s literally playing the role of Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel to create confusion. He’s lined up in the backfield next to Stafford.

The Colts end up rushing four while the Rams roll with four wideouts. However, little do the Colts know Kupp is the fifth receiver on this touchdown catch. And by the time Khari Willis discovers Kupp’s route, it’s already too late.

Later in that win, the Rams place Kupp in the perfect spot of this bunch formation to the right. Kupp, the outer most receiver, helps cause confusion on the Colts’ side between the cornerback and safety. He easily slips by for the 13-yard score seen below.

MAKE IT ✌️ FOR COOOOOOP!@CooperKupp finds the endzone again! pic.twitter.com/dfVS2RAi6N — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 19, 2021

McVay not only spoke about how Kupp is one who thrives on taking advantage of any opportunities presented, the fifth-year head coach even had to correct himself in describing Kupp’s game.

“Cooper (Kupp) has maximized his chances these last couple of weeks, he’s come through in a big way. He’s a really good football player. I mean, he’s not a good – he’s a great football player,” McVay told reporters following the road win.

Kupp Prefers to Avoid Patting his own Back

The praise for Kupp has flooded online.

It’s filled social media from Pro Football Focus Fantasy analyst Sosa Kremenjas calling him “elite” to PFF’s Sam Monson posting this prediction all the way to Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager calling Kupp on Thursday, September 23, an elite wideout in Schrager’s “Cheat Sheet.”

Kupp is active on Twitter usually after games, plus responded to one fan tweet involving a certain mural he’s a part of. However, he told the L.A. media on Wednesday after practice that he tries to steer clear from seeing his name attached to Twitter trends.

“I try to keep a clear mind, stay off of all the social media stuff,” Kupp said with a grin. “When I get home, I’ve got a couple of hours to spend with my kids, so I try to stay off the TV, too. The clearer the mind, the better it is for me.”

And the versatile he is, the better the Rams are. He has zero problem showing his versatility.

“Everyone expects to go out there and produce, and sometimes that production looks differently,” Kupp said. “Sometimes it shows up in the box score. Sometimes it doesn’t. The goal is to always be a positive, whatever you’re asked to do. If it’s getting someone else open, if it’s drawing coverage, if it’s blocking, everyone wants to be a positive, moving our offense forward. These last couple of weeks, and last year against the Bucs, it showed up in the box score.”