Twitter Reacts to ‘Awful’ Penalty on Rams DL Aaron Donald

So the Los Angeles Rams‘ 28-16 loss at the hands of a Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans can be classified as “awful” by Ram fans — especially in what was a bizarre Sunday filled with upsets.

But the Rams’ performance wasn’t the only thing labeled “awful.” So was one call by the officials involving Aaron Donald.

It was the kind of play that drew sarcasm online and relentless criticism of the call.

The Two-Hand Touch Personal Foul

Here was the play late in the fourth quarter that triggered criticism among the “Ramily” and from those who watched the “penalty” unfold:

Aaron Donald drew a roughing the passer penalty because of this violent shove of Ryan Tannehill.pic.twitter.com/2AOcKDTinZ — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 8, 2021

Donald gives Ryan Tannehill a shove out of bounds. There was no targeting with the crown of the helmet, no Deacon Jones-type head slap, no elbow to the jaw…just something that looked as if Donald was playing two-hand touch in the park with his friends.

But it appears the head official thought it was the most violent two-hand touch ever…as it became a penalty for roughing the passer.

Twitter Erupts Over the Questionable Call

NFL Twitter went off on that call — from reporters who cover the Rams to even one Titans beat writer who took Donald and the Rams’ side.

ESPN NFL nation Titans reporter Turron Davenport tweeted his rapid response to the call.

That's a terrible call. Not sure what Aaron Donald is supposed to do. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Davenport’s fellow ESPN colleague Ed Werder then offered his straight-shooter response next.

That’s a ridiculous penalty called on Aaron Donald. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 8, 2021

ESPN radio personality Jorge Sedano was the next one to call out the officiating decision.

That call on Aaron Donald is BS. No other way to describe it — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) November 8, 2021

Matthew Berry, who serves as ESPN’s senior fantasy football analyst, tweeted his take.

What a brutal call against the Rams. Seriously some of these roughing the passer calls are insane. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 8, 2021

Outside of ESPN, San Diego Union-Tribune NFL columnist Tom Krasovic made this suggestion via his Twitter account:

#NFL should issue an apology to Aaron Donald. Ridiculous. This is anti-football. https://t.co/Y2JfbxVGis — Tom Krasovic (@SDUTKrasovic) November 8, 2021

The Athletic was the next national outlet to witness two of their writer representatives question the roughing the passer call, starting with Nashville-based reporter Jon Rexrode.

Laughable roughing on Aaron Donald, and that might be the killer for the Rams. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) November 8, 2021

Then followed by Rich Hammond, who co-hosts the “11 Personnel” podcast alongside Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

That was a horrendous call. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) November 8, 2021

Lastly, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer posted a sarcastic response to the clip.

No place for this type of brutality in our game. Hard to believe Ryan Tannehill is still in the game after this one. pic.twitter.com/yCziqkVvro — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2021

Donald Just Wants to Move on

What was Donald’s chief response to the rare two-hand touch roughing the passer call?

It was a rather succinct answer, via Rams team reporter Stu Jackson.

Rams DL Aaron Donald: “Anxious to get back to work, and get this taste of our mouths.” — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 8, 2021

Donald added “You just gotta keep playing football. You can’t let that slow you down. That’s all I got on that.”

Despite that questionable call, plus Donald getting blown up on this Ryan Tannehill touchdown play by teammate Leonard Floyd, Donald still finished with four tackles, two solo stops, two QB hits and finally, this sack where he fights off a hold:

Holding Aaron Donald is not going to stop Aaron Donald 😤 pic.twitter.com/PRaWMEylVQ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 8, 2021

Yes, no yellow marker flew out of a ref’s pocket on that “A.D.” sack.

But the online conversation of the night belonged to the two-hand touch roughing the passer penalty. Even NFL Memes got in on the mockery train after that play.