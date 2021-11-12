Twitter Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. Joining the L.A. Rams

When the Los Angeles Rams become a trending topic on Twitter, it’s sometimes because they just made a splashy free agent addition, a la Von Miller last week or in 2019, Jalen Ramsey.
Sure enough they trended again on the afternoon of Thursday, November 11 — causing users of the app, including Ram players, to flood the timelines over the latest major move from the Rams.
This time: OBJ is heading to L.A., as the Rams agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The aggressive move to lure in the three-time Pro Bowler sparked quite the conversation online, from beat reporters trying to confirm the signing to Beckham’s future Ram teammates sending their 280-character or less reactions.
OBJ was Reportedly Down to Two Teams
Via Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Rams were in contention for OBJ’s services and battling with another NFC contender.
Rams beat reporter of The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue, though, was receiving rumblings that OBJ was on his way to L.A.
Then at 12:46 p.m. PT:
However, Jones gave the Twitter version of “pump your brakes.”
Before 1 p.m. PT, Rodrigue caught this from the Rams’ Twitter account:
Finally, Jones reported the NFL version of Beckham’s commitment announcement.
Schefter says the two parties agreed to this deal:
And members of the Rams, plus others representing NFL Twitter, began to fill the timeline with OBJ-themed posts.
Reactions From the “Rams House”
The All-Pro cornerback Ramsey sent this “mood” post out before 11:15 a.m. PT, which indicated something was brewing inside the “Rams House.”
Then came this subsequent tweet:
Finally, Ramsey confirming that he’s got a new Rams teammate.
Bleacher Report Gridiron finally cracked the code of Ramsey’s tweets:
Rams Twitter came next with this announcement:
Then came with a Von Miller-gif asking “How we feelin’ Rams fam?”
Speaking of Miller, he went from posting a birthday shout-out to Beckham which was also a recruiting sales pitch to get him to the Rams to revealing in an Instagram Story that he was on the phone with OBJ before the deal happened.
Meanwhile, the Twitter account for MGM Grand went with a Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey clip to describe the Rams’ front office moves.
ESPN Sportscenter’s Twitter account poked fun of the Rams’ salary cap space with this image from Madden video games:
Then came this graphic from the same account:
A move like this creates the “all-in” on a title notion, which was what ESPN’s Field Yates felt in his post.
Staying with the worldwide network, Mina Kimes — who has done color commentary for Ram preseason games — went with a Space Jam reference to describe the Rams.
Then, Matthew Stafford was asked about the OBJ addition. Stafford said “I know this is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing organization to come play for.”
Finally, one NFL player says the Rams could be adding yet another weapon. The player? Current Ram Cam Akers, who’s been rehabbing from his torn Achilles injury.