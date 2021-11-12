Twitter Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. Joining the L.A. Rams

When the Los Angeles Rams become a trending topic on Twitter, it’s sometimes because they just made a splashy free agent addition, a la Von Miller last week or in 2019, Jalen Ramsey.

Sure enough they trended again on the afternoon of Thursday, November 11 — causing users of the app, including Ram players, to flood the timelines over the latest major move from the Rams.

This time: OBJ is heading to L.A., as the Rams agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The aggressive move to lure in the three-time Pro Bowler sparked quite the conversation online, from beat reporters trying to confirm the signing to Beckham’s future Ram teammates sending their 280-character or less reactions.

OBJ was Reportedly Down to Two Teams

Via Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Rams were in contention for OBJ’s services and battling with another NFC contender.

Odell Beckham Jr tells me he’s on the fence between Rams & Packers. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 11, 2021

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is narrowing down his choices, and sources tell me and @KimJonesSports he’s currently focused on the #Rams and #Packers. Those appear to be his finalists. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Rams beat reporter of The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue, though, was receiving rumblings that OBJ was on his way to L.A.

I will say, after a couple of conversations today, I am getting a strong sense that the Rams are very much in play for Odell Beckham Jr. Nothing certain yet obviously but they’re in this thing. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

Then at 12:46 p.m. PT:

This deal is done, a source with direct knowledge said. Odell Beckham Jr will be a Los Angeles Ram. https://t.co/BeiT9Adfdi — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

However, Jones gave the Twitter version of “pump your brakes.”

Before 1 p.m. PT, Rodrigue caught this from the Rams’ Twitter account:

Alright so just a check-in here. Two sources said that deal with WR Odell Beckham Jr was finalized with Rams, and it had come down between the Rams and Packers.

Rams’ website also posted announcement a few minutes ago, but since removed it. pic.twitter.com/lisSGaWdxN — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

Finally, Jones reported the NFL version of Beckham’s commitment announcement.

Odell Beckham Jr just texted me: “Rams.” — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 11, 2021

Schefter says the two parties agreed to this deal:

And it is, as expected, a one-year deal between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

And members of the Rams, plus others representing NFL Twitter, began to fill the timeline with OBJ-themed posts.

Reactions From the “Rams House”

The All-Pro cornerback Ramsey sent this “mood” post out before 11:15 a.m. PT, which indicated something was brewing inside the “Rams House.”

Just feeling this mood again https://t.co/Br7oqoFVqD — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 11, 2021

Then came this subsequent tweet:

Finally, Ramsey confirming that he’s got a new Rams teammate.

Bleacher Report Gridiron finally cracked the code of Ramsey’s tweets:

The last time Jalen Ramsey posted this, the Rams traded for Von Miller. He’s feeling it again … 👀 pic.twitter.com/KNSW7mP4PM — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 11, 2021

Rams Twitter came next with this announcement:

Added another Pro Bowl talent to the mix. 😏 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Then came with a Von Miller-gif asking “How we feelin’ Rams fam?”

How we feelin' Rams Fam?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uPLlqHuxjk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Speaking of Miller, he went from posting a birthday shout-out to Beckham which was also a recruiting sales pitch to get him to the Rams to revealing in an Instagram Story that he was on the phone with OBJ before the deal happened.

Von Miller and OBJ looking for a ring with the Rams. pic.twitter.com/Qau2RDNgXk — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the Twitter account for MGM Grand went with a Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey clip to describe the Rams’ front office moves.

The Rams explaining how the salary cap works after trading for Von Miller and signing Odell pic.twitter.com/udTWSiMseG — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 11, 2021

ESPN Sportscenter’s Twitter account poked fun of the Rams’ salary cap space with this image from Madden video games:

Then came this graphic from the same account:

The Rams are looking scary 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/XViOEvo53n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2021

A move like this creates the “all-in” on a title notion, which was what ESPN’s Field Yates felt in his post.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen an NFL team more all-in than the 2021 Rams. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 11, 2021

Staying with the worldwide network, Mina Kimes — who has done color commentary for Ram preseason games — went with a Space Jam reference to describe the Rams.

Then, Matthew Stafford was asked about the OBJ addition. Stafford said “I know this is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing organization to come play for.”

LA is the place to be. 🎥 Matthew Stafford talks about the addition of @obj. pic.twitter.com/t2PjWQnlix — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Finally, one NFL player says the Rams could be adding yet another weapon. The player? Current Ram Cam Akers, who’s been rehabbing from his torn Achilles injury.