Rams Get Past L.A. Star & 8-Time Pro Bowler in Trade Proposal: Analyst

Between now and one week, the NFL world will officially know what will become of Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams.

Rumblings and scenarios continue to swirl around Ramsey’s camp and the “Rams House” on what the future holds for both parties and if a trade is still imminent, especially with free agency and the league’s next calendar year set for Wednesday, March 15. One team that’s been linked to Ramsey: The Dallas Cowboys.

However, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report offered this proposal that could be perceived as a win-win trade for both Dallas and L.A. — not only do the Rams get a 2023 fourth rounder, but they lure back this past L.A. region star who’s an eight-time Pro Bowl selection: Left tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith Starred Near Rams in High School & College

Years before punishing edge rushers and linebackers with the star on his helmet, Smith was the state of California’s fifth-best prospect and the nation’s No. 4 tackle by 247Sports — out of Rancho Verde High School in nearby Moreno Valley. He’s also from the same region that had a fast rising college prospect linebacker named Bobby Wagner, who starred at Colony High in Ontario.

From there, Smith carved out a decorated career as a prized local signing to USC and went on to earn All-American honors. Now, Cowboy fans know him as their perennial Pro Bowl blindside protector with two All-Pro nods also in tow.

However, Dallas fans and the organization are aware Smith isn’t getting any younger…and could be expensive to keep. Knox has Smith as a “creative solution” for Dallas if they were to orchestrate a deal to land Ramsey.

“As a creative solution, the Cowboys could consider including offensive tackle Tyron Smith as part of a trade package,” Knox explained. “Now, there has been no buzz about Dallas looking to move Smith, but he is in the final year of his contract, and the Cowboys have an in-house replacement in 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith. Trading Smith would also save $9.6 million off the cap.”

Again, Smith’s own contract comes into play here if dealt away. But on the Rams’ end, they can bolster their offensive line significantly by adding the towering 6-foot-5 pass protector.

“Dallas could swap a player on an expiring contract for a premium corner who is under contract through 2025. Los Angeles, meanwhile, could get help for an offensive line that allowed 59 sacks in 2022,” Knox said. “Given the contract statuses, Dallas might have to sweeten the deal a bit, but this hypothetical package would allow them to keep their first-round selection.”

Why Ramsey is Mentioned to Dallas

For a Cowboys team that has Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs and breakout rookie CB DaRon Bland (who led the team with five interceptions), one would think Dallas is already set at the corner spot. However, they still struggled with bottling touchdown passes and could be one less a cornerback come March 15.

“The Cowboys fared well in pass defense in 2022, ranking eighth in yards allowed. However, Dallas ranked a more modest 14th in passing touchdowns surrendered (23) and could lose cornerback Anthony Brown in free agency,” Knox said. “Adding a top-tier cornerback would make plenty of sense for the Cowboys, and one could be available. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Rams have considered moving cornerback Jalen Ramsey.”

Rapoport’s report included how a Ramsey deal might even involve a first rounder. That would put the Rams back in the first round for the first time since 2016 when they took Jared Goff No. 1.

Knox believes this deal could work. Meanwhile, one Cowboys star is already trying to play the role of recruiting coordinator for Ramsey: