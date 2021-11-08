Von Miller’s Rams Debut Won’t be Against the Titans: Report

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Rams, they will have to wait another week for Von Miller to make his debut.

The prized addition via trade on Monday, November 1, was ruled inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans — first reported by The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Von Miller is INACTIVE tonight vs. Titans (ankle) — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 7, 2021

Sunday’s huge interconference battle between the 7-1 Rams and the 6-2 Titans added more intrigue when the Rams managed to send two future second day picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the eight-time Pro Bowler and Most Valuable Player of the 2016 Super Bowl. But now, the Rams will have to wait one more week to get a healthier Miller in the lineup.

The Reason Why Miller is Inactive

The 33-year-old Miller has been bothered by a lingering ankle injury that he sustained during the month of October.

The injury occurred during the Broncos’ October 21 loss to the Browns. Miller, though, told the Denver media that he was fortunate that the injury was a sprain.

The ankle ailment, however, sidelined him against the Washington Football Team on Halloween — which ended up becoming his final appearance as a Bronco.

Miller had tried to practice on his ailment on Wednesday when he made his Rams practice debut while wearing his old college number No. 40.

The Rams are taking it “day-to-day” with Von Miller as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain. He’s going through individual drills today. pic.twitter.com/K8O3Ko59Wj — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 4, 2021

Miller going through individual drills. pic.twitter.com/nOahrVn5KP — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 4, 2021

Von Miller working his way back from an ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/oJx8w55cQT — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 4, 2021

Miller Not the Only Scratch

According to the Rams’ team website, the team will be without five other players.

On offense, backup quarterback Bryce Perkins, offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum and A.J. Jackson and tight Brycen Hopkins are all out. Defensively, the Rams are already missing top nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day — who has been placed on injured reserve for needing surgery on his chest. Greg Gaines will fill his spot.

However, the Rams did promote the following skill players to active: Wide receiver Robert Woods, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Ernest Jones.

Back to Miller, his replacement will likely be a rotation of Ogbonnia “Ogbo” Okonronkwo and Terrell Lewis as the opposite edge OLB.

Because of his injury, Pro Football Focus’s Sosa Kremenjas believed it was best for Miller to rest in this game as a chance to not only heal, but learn the Ram defense.