$120 Million Ex-Rams Star Asks ‘What’s Next?’ to Odell Beckham [LOOK]

It’s no secret Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. are close. Their friendship was on display throughout their run together with the Los Angeles Rams.

And Miller, who agreed to a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills worth up to $120 million in March, hasn’t stopped communicating with his friend — in the form of recruiting him to the “Bills Mafia.”

Recently on Tuesday, August 23, Miller delivered one more pitch. But this time with a Drake twist to it.

Miller’s Edit & Song Choice

The newest edge rusher for the league’s best defense of last season continued his pursuit of OBJ with this sales pitch: Drake’s “What’s Next?” song attached to a photo edit of Beckham wearing No. 3 on the Bills.

Von Miller chooses “What’s Next” for his song choice on his IG story with a picture of @obj in a #Bills uniform. 👀👀👀 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Ke811VxEDc — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) August 23, 2022

In case anyone hasn’t taken a glance at the Bills’ 2022 roster, no one has claimed No. 3 on the team. Not one receiver, nor even a rookie.

This latest pitch from Miller adds to another recruiting tactic he delivered on The Pat McAfee Show on August 11.

“I have an open locker right next to me. Odell is my guy,” Miller told McAfee. “You don’t have too many friends outside of football. Of course, I have colleagues that I know, but he’s one of my good buddies. I’ve been knowing him for a long time, over six, seven years. He’s trying to work himself to get back healthy, but the door is open for him to come to the Buffalo Bills.”

Miller added: “I know Odell loves to win. Everybody loves to win. We’ve got a winning team. Him really being here would just put the icing on the cake and put us over the top.”

"The door is open for @obj to come to the Buffalo Bills & him coming here would really put us over the top" ~@VonMiller#PMSLive #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/EcuK7P8GSa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 11, 2022

Miller, though, is in a battle with his former NFL employer the Rams in the rights to land OBJ. Miller’s former head coach Sean McVay even delivered this sales pitch to Beckham during Rams training camp live on the NFL Network.

“Hopefully we’ll get Odell Back at some point,” McVay said on July 30 following the Rams’ “Back Together Saturday” themed practice. “If you’re out there Odell, I know you heard that.”

Rams in ‘Tough Spot’ While Bills Clear Room

The Rams have this advantage working for OBJ: He’s beloved there and would play in a wide receiver friendly offense if he returns.

Eric Edholm of the NFL Network, however, wrote on Wednesday, August 24 that the Rams are in a tough spot in the wide receiver room. Edholm predicts that the Rams could keep as many as eight wide receiving options, which he says is still a “big. big number.” He did not include Beckham in his list but recognized preseason breakout star Lance McCutcheon as one of the eight.

Meanwhile, the Bills made some notable roster moves to clear up some space…which points to Buffalo paving the way to add OBJ. They not only traded guard Cory Ford, or restructured tackle’s Dion Dawkins’ contract on Thursday morning as reported by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, but there’s room in the WR department after the Bills released former Rams first rounder Tavon Austin.

In all likelihood, a decision involving OBJ will be made sometime after August 31 — when final 53-man rosters are completed by each NFL team including the Rams and the Bills. But folks wondering when Beckham signs may have to wait until during the season as he’s yet to be medically cleared to play.