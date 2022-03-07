Rams’ Von Miller Gives Tease on 2022 NFL Destination

Von Miller one month ago was open to the idea of “running it back” with the team that traded for him, the Los Angeles Rams. Especially after winning his second Super Bowl title in his career with them.

But he’s entering the upcoming free agent market with the unrestricted label.

And now, the 32-year-old perennial Pro Bowler who snatched two sacks in the 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals has leaked out the places where he’s envisioning himself going to in 2022. And his social media posts sure caught the attention of two NFL fan bases.

‘I Kinda Want That Old Thing Back’

At 10:54 a.m. PT on his personal Twitter account, Miller posted this:

For those unfamiliar with the “5280” reference, that’s the elevation of Denver, Colorado’s elevation in feet.

But there’s more. He took to Instagram and posted a number he once wore on two IG stories:

And in one of the photos of him in his old Broncos No. 58, he writes in small lettering “I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?”

Yet, before those posts, he shared a past IG story themed “run it back” which would appeal to Ram fans:

What it all Means

So here’s the conclusion that can be drawn: Miller has just revealed his two preferred NFL options for 2022.

Option one: Return to the Rams and chase another Super Bowl ring with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and company — plus enter the 2022 NFL season as one of the heavy favorites to win Super Bowl 57.

Option two: Return to the place where his NFL career began, plus where he won his first Vince Lombardi Trophy but this time, be a part of the new regime there under Nathaniel Hackett. And, also join in on the Rams representation in the Mile High city with Ex-Rams linebacker Kenny Young (who was traded before the Miller deal) and new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero coming over from the Super Bowl champs.

So for any other team that’s looking for an edge rushing upgrade courtesy of Miller, unless the name is Rams or Broncos, the others are out of luck.

Here’s what does work in the favor for members of the “Rams House,” both the Rams and Miller are opening up discussions, as reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday evening, March 6 from the NFL Scouting Combine:

The Rams relinquished their second and third round picks in this upcoming draft to lure in Miller. Per Spotrac, the Rams gave Miller a base salary of $722,223 — far less than the $17.5 million he had in 2020 with the Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are facing an offseason with six unrestricted free agent linebackers including the former Ram Young. Also in this list is former lead tackler A.J. Johnson, who was listed as a potential possibility to rejoin Miller in L.A. in this Heavy on Rams article.

With free agency set to begin in less than 10 days on March 16, all eyes will be on whether Miller “runs it back” or gets that “old feeling back.”