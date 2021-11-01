Broncos Trade Von Miller to Super Bowl Contender in NFL Deadline Deal: Report

The Los Angeles Rams had one more blockbuster trade in them after all before the Tuesday, November 2 trading deadline — and they’re getting former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and perennial All-Pro Von Miller.

In a stunning move, the Denver Broncos are sending their eight-time Pro Bowler and MVP of the 2016 Super Bowl to the Rams in exchange for two second day 2022 draft picks, the news first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, November 1 at 9:25 a.m. PT.

Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN. Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. pic.twitter.com/wJjlDOQkPU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

And, via The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Broncos are expected to pay the salary balance.

The Broncos, as part of trade terms that will send OLB Von Miller to Rams, are paying 2021 salary balance, source w knowledge of terms said. Around $9M. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 1, 2021

Where Miller Fits in

The move comes just one week after the Rams sent one of their fast-rising young linebackers Kenny Young to the Broncos.

Young, 26, was traded away following the 28-19 victory over the Detroit Lions on October 25 for a future late 2024 draft pick. Rookie Ernest Jones became his replacement against the Houston Texans on Halloween and responded by leading the Rams in tackles and intercepting one Davis Mills pass.

But now, the Rams are getting much-needed pass-rushing help opposite of top OLB rusher Leonard Floyd. The Rams have rotated between Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins — the latter injuring his pectoral and expected to be out until December.

And, Miller will play on a defense with Aaron Donald and fast-rising nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Miller Wasn’t in Lineup Against WFT

Miller, now in his 11th season in the league, didn’t play on Sunday versus the Washington Football Team due to an ankle injury. He’s started in seven games this season and has produced 4.5 sacks with 19 total tackles including 10 solo.

For his career, Miller has 110.5 sacks, 509 tackles and 390 solo stops per Pro Football Reference.

Miller has eight seasons of reaching eight sacks or more.

This story will be updated.