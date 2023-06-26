Rams Newcomer Given Strong Projection: Starting & Earning All-Rookie Honors

With a 14-player draft class, the Los Angeles Rams are in a situation where one or multiple 2023 rookies will have to start.

Day three pick Zach Evans, however, was given this strong projection on Monday, June 26 by nfl.com’s Chad Reuter: the running back snatches the starting spot from veteran Cam Akers and lands on the All-Rookie team.

“Cam Akers has definitely experienced ups and downs during his career with the Rams. If injury or inconsistent play from Akers creates an opportunity for Evans, I expect the rookie sixth-rounder to attack rushing lanes with his powerful yet agile north-south running,” Reuter said.

That also means the sixth rounder Evans can shark his way to RB1 ahead of the re-added Sony Michel — the two-time Super Bowl champ who won his second big game with the Rams in the 2021 season.

Evans Comparable to 2-Time Pro Bowler

For a late round pick, Evans certainly has a lot of hype but also high expectations before he receives his first NFL handoff.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pounder from Ole Miss was even given this NFL comparison: Melvin Gordon, the same Gordon who’s gone to two Pro Bowls.

Evans has without a doubt shown lots of flash in the backfield — particularly averaging 6.9 yards per carry in his collegiate career. However, while he brings an explosive running style in a room with Akers and Michel, draft expert for nfl.com Lance Zierlein — the one who gave the Gordon comparison — believes Evans’ injury history could place him at a dilemma with snaps.

“Teams will need to examine his injury history and determine whether it’s a concern for them or not,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation.

Zierlein, though, has seen the dynamic nature Evans brings.

“He has lead back size and impresses with his willingness to fight through contact for additional yardage on most runs. His vision and creativity are average at best, but the talent/traits should put him in contention for early carries as a very good complementary back with future RB1 upside,” Zierlein said.

Now, Reuter believes Evans’ chances of being an RB1 will come sooner than expected inside the “Rams House.” Evans was one of only two RBs projected to earn All-Rookie honors. The other was top 10 draft pick Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons.

‘I Loved Where Cam Akers is at,’ Rams Coach Says

Evans, though, won’t have an easy time trying to take RB1 duties from Akers.

Akers is far removed from his brief disappearance from the team’s facility due to personal issues between he and the Rams. Not only did he finish the season strong with three straight 100-yard rushing games, his head coach Sean McVay shared with reporters during minicamp that he’s been impressed with the 2020 second rounder’s work ethic.

“I’ve loved where Cam Akers is at. He’s physically in great shape,” McVay said June 14 in Thousand Oaks following minicamp. “I think Cam shines his brightest when you get into real games where you’re playing tackle football.”

Still, Akers and Evans were taking handoffs and getting reps during what’s a difficult time for RB evaluations.

“Whether it be the quarterbacks or sometimes these running backs, it’s hard to evaluate those guys in these settings,” McVay said. “But I love the way that Cam finished the year.”