New York Yankees Announce Sudden Luis Garcia Jr. News Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees are gearing up for a massive series against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are only two games behind them for the top wild card spot in the American League, so it is important for New York to win this series.

The Yankees have now revealed their batting order for their series opener against the Red Sox. Among the most notable decisions for it involves Luis Garcia Jr.

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Luis Garcia Jr. News

The Yankees’ starting lineup for their Friday game against the Red Sox has been revealed. New York has officially announced that Garcia will not be in their lineup against Boston.

Garcia not starting for the Yankees against Boston comes after he was their third hitter in their most recent game. Cody Bellinger will now be New York’s third against Boston.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against the Red Sox.

P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

T. Grisham CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

J. Caballero 3B

A. Wells C

Garcia Has Been Heating Up for the Yankees

While Garcia will not be starting for New York against the Red Sox, there is no question that he has shaken off the rust with his new team. The star slugger has three home runs over his last five games alone. He also has seven hits in his last three games, so he has been making a real impact for New York.

In 20 games with the Yankees since being acquired from the Washington Nationals, Garcia has posted five home runs, 11 RBI, and a .289 batting average. This is after he posted 23 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .283 batting average in 104 games with the Nationals before the trade.