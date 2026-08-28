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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Luis Garcia Jr. News Before Red Sox Series

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The New York Yankees are gearing up for a massive series against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are only two games behind them for the top wild card spot in the American League, so it is important for New York to win this series.

The Yankees have now revealed their batting order for their series opener against the Red Sox. Among the most notable decisions for it involves Luis Garcia Jr.

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Luis Garcia Jr. News

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees’ starting lineup for their Friday game against the Red Sox has been revealed. New York has officially announced that Garcia will not be in their lineup against Boston.

Garcia not starting for the Yankees against Boston comes after he was their third hitter in their most recent game. Cody Bellinger will now be New York’s third against Boston.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against the Red Sox.

P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

T. Grisham CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

J. Caballero 3B

A. Wells C

Garcia Has Been Heating Up for the Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While Garcia will not be starting for New York against the Red Sox, there is no question that he has shaken off the rust with his new team. The star slugger has three home runs over his last five games alone. He also has seven hits in his last three games, so he has been making a real impact for New York.

In 20 games with the Yankees since being acquired from the Washington Nationals, Garcia has posted five home runs, 11 RBI, and a .289 batting average. This is after he posted 23 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .283 batting average in 104 games with the Nationals before the trade.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Luis Garcia Jr. News Before Red Sox Series

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