New York Yankees Quietly Made Trade That Can Help Them Win World Series

On Thursday, the New York Yankees swept the Colorado Rockies when they won by a score of 10-3 in the Bronx.

Luis Garcia Jr. hit a home run for the second straight night.

Yankees Made Trade That Can Help Them Win World Series

The Yankees acquired Garcia Jr. in a trade last month.

Landing Garcia Jr. was quiet, as there were not many rumors linking him to New York.

So far, it has been arguably the best trade in the MLB (and will give the Yankees a better chance to win the 2026 World Series).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Social Media Buzzing

Here’s what people have been saying:

MLB: “Luis García Jr.’s first career 30-homer season 😤”

Just Baseball: “Luis Garcia Jr.’s previous career highs ➡️ this season: 18 HR ➡️ 30 HR 70 RBI ➡️ 91 RBI .444 SLG ➡️ .557 SLG .762 OPS ➡️ .878 OPS 2.9 fWAR ➡️ 3.1 fWAR 108 wRC+ ➡️ 137 wRC+ One of the biggest breakouts of 2026!”

Max Mannis: “Guys Luis Garcia Jr. is so freakin good at hitting baseballs”

@TalksToPeople: “Luis Garcia Jr. is the first Yankees deadline acquisition to be really good since who?”

Eric Hubbs: “Another day another Luis Garcia Jr. detonation. This guy is awesome”

@eyyankees: “Luis Garcia Jr is an absolute MONSTER.”

@TheNatsReport: “Can we please bring him back? Glad to see Luis García Jr. still smashing 💣”

@sondraa: “Luis Garcia Jr is here and is perfect”

@YankeeReport_: “Luis Garcia Jr has been exactly what the Yanks traded for. He’s hitting .304/.342/.518 (.860 OPS) with 6 HR and 13 RBI in 31 games since being acquired.”