Maple Leafs Named Landing Spot for ‘Bargain’ 38-Year-Old Stanley Cup Champ

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be an ideal landing spot for a 38-year-old Stanley Cup champion.

The Maple Leafs have gone through a major overhaul with their roster this offseason under new general manager John Chayka. After missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Maple Leafs have added two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and former Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Darren Raddysh.

They may not be done adding pieces just yet as the Leafs could use another forward. That’s where David Perron could fit into the equation, according to Jeremy Tingley of TheLeafsNation.

“Perron is likely heading for a one-year contract at league minimum, or a professional tryout agreement to lock himself into training camp somewhere, and there’s potential it could be in Toronto,” said Tingley. “Perron’s spent the past four seasons in the Atlantic Division, so he’s certainly familiar with the Maple Leafs, and where they’re at as a team. There’s spots up for grabs among the bottom-six, especially on the wing, so Perron could put himself in the running to not only play bottom six minutes, but also see some time on the Leafs’ second power-play unit.”

David Perron Could Provide Boost to Maple Leafs’ Power Play Unit

Perron split last season between the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings, contributing 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 total points in 56 games. Perron is obviously best known for his tenure with the St. Louis Blues where he helped lead them to the Stanley Cup during the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot forward contributed 23 goals and 23 assists during the regular season along with 16 points in 26 postseason games.

The Maple Leafs ranked 15th on the power play last season, which was a big reason for their decline in the standings. By comparison, Toronto ranked eighth on the power play during the 2024-25 season. Adding Perron could give a major boost to the power play unit, with the 38-year-old contributing 91 power play goals over the course of his career.

“With the way the roster is constructed at the moment, the Leafs need another right-handed forward, who can play on the second power-play, and give the Leafs a new look from their stale bottom two lines last season,” said Tingley. “Perron would be a nice upgrade over Calle Jarnkrok, and should someone like Jack Roslovic get hurt, he’s experienced, and understands his role within a lineup, that in short spurts, Perron could be a nice filler.”

David Perron Could Give Maple Leafs Veteran Experience They Need

Over the course of his 19-year NHL career, Perron has scored 332 goals with 480 assists for 812 total points in 1,239 career games. Perron has also been in the playoffs on 11 different occasions with 26 goals and 38 assists for 64 total points in 110 postseason games played.

The Maple Leafs are obviously looking to contend immediately as soon as this upcoming season considering their overhaul of their roster with veteran additions. Perron could be one of those veterans that helps return them to contention.

Considering Perron would literally be signed at a “bargain” deal at this stage of his career, he could be a veteran worth adding for the Maple Leafs.