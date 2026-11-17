The Mariners are facing a handful of crucial decisions this offseason.

Following a disappointing 2026 campaign, Seattle’s front office will be eager to make some changes across its roster.

Improving a low-scoring lineup will be a priority for the Mariners. However, several other clubs will be looking to bolster their offense as well.

According to a recent report, one of Seattle’s rivals could poach a top bat from the team this offseason.

Randy Arozarena Could Leave the Mariners

As previously mentioned, this Mariners lineup was nothing short of terrible in 2026. Seattle averaged 4.10 runs per game, third-fewest in the league last season.

That number would have been even worse without Randy Arozarena.

The three-time All-Star was terrific in the Pacific Northwest, putting up impressive stats all season.

Through 154 games, Arozarena recorded 26 home runs, 79 RBIs and a .281/.381/.484 slash line. In addition, he racked up 26 stolen bases.

It’s not as if last season was a fluke, either. Arozarena has notched 144 home runs, 469 RBIs and 157 steals over his eight-year MLB career.

Prior to his time with the Mariners, the Cuban spent five seasons with the Rays and one with the Cardinals.

Finding another 20/20 hitter is near-impossible. That’s especially true given the dearth of quality batters available on this winter’s free agent market.

The Mariners extended a qualifying offer to Arozarena, which he subsequently declined. The outfielder is expected to command a hefty contract on the open market.

Will Arozarena Join the Yankees?

On Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed that the Yankees “checked in” on Arozarena.

In theory, adding a bat of this caliber would give the Yankees a massive boost at the plate. New York’s offense declined across the board last season, due in part to injury issues for superstar Aaron Judge.

Arozarena’s experience in the American League East, dating back to his Tampa Bay days, is a positive as well.

Still, Heyman expressed doubt that a deal would actually materialize between the two sides:

“Arozarena is a somewhat curious positional fit, barring more movement. The Yankees are well-stocked in the outfield with three-time MVP Aaron Judge, Platinum Glove winner Cody Bellinger and Spencer Jones, who had a solid rookie season. The Yankees seem especially set on the corners, which are Arozarena’s usual positions.”

Regardless, it’s still early in the offseason. The Yankees could re-shuffle their roster via trade in an effort to make room for Arozarena. Until that occurs, Monday’s news doesn’t suggest a deal is imminent.

As for the Mariners, they remain the frontrunner to secure Arozarena’s services next season. However, until pen is put to paper, Seattle fans will be waiting with bated breath.