Eagles Rookie Reacts Strongly to Cam Jurgens Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles were aware before this season offensive line changes were coming soon. They have officially arrived.

The team suddenly said good-bye to Lane Johnson and then Cam Jurgens this week. Philadelphia agreed to trade Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens for future draft picks.

The tentative plan the Eagles had for their offensive line beyond 2026 will now come into full effect earlier than originally thought. Third-round rookie Markel Bell will become the team’s new starter at right tackle to replace Johnson. The Eagles will also turn to another preseason pickup to replace Jurgens.

Bell seems to understand the assignment. The rookie put himself and teammates on notice talking to reporters this week amid the team’s 2-game losing streak.

“Nobody’s coming to save us,” said Bell, via The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena. “Nobody’s gonna feel sorry for us. We’ve just got to go out there and get it done.”

The Eagles traded Jurgens a day after Johnson suddenly retired following an unexpected absence in Week 4. Johnson wrote on X that he is prioritizing his family and personal life to focus on his mental health.

‘Next Man Up’ Markel Bell Speaks out Eagles New Offensive Line

Getty Rookie offensive tackle Markel Bell sounds off on getting Philadelphia Eagles back on track.

There was uncertainty around Johnson during the offseason about whether he would retire. After returning, the Eagles appeared to have a year to plan the future of its offensive line. Bell became part of that plan when the Eagles selected him in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

After serving as a backup this year, Bell would presumably compete for a job in 2027. Entering Week 5, though, right tackle is now his job. Bell isn’t lacking confidence in the idea that he will seize the opportunity.

The tackle explained to Kubena that he has needed to fill in as a starter on short notice previously.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in myself, just because of that,” Bell said. “This is nothing compared to what I’ve been through.”

In his first college season, Bell became the starting left tackle for the Miami Hurricanes because of an injury to the team’s starter. That was only two years ago after Bell started his college journey at Holmes Community College. Last year, Miami was in the national championship.

At 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds, Bell is now a mammoth of a man tasked with the job of protecting Jalen Hurts at right tackle. It would help the Eagles if Bell and the line created more running space to support the offense too.

Bell made his first NFL start Sunday. Hours prior, the Eagles ruled out Johnson because of personal reasons, which have now led the veteran to retire.

Jurgens was a Pro Bowl center for the Eagles the past two seasons. This year, he moved to left guard after Landon Dickerson went down following Week 1. Without Jurgens, Drew Kendall will continue to start at center while Willie Lampkin could begin starting at left guard.

After trading Jurgens, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made clear the team’s expectations remain the same — winning in 2026. If that’s going to happen, though, the team’s new offensive line must come together and quickly with the team sitting at 2-2.

Bell put it best — no one is going to save the Eagles except for themselves.