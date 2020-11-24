Markus Paul Family Denies Death Reports of Cowboys’ Strength Coach

Reports that the Dallas Cowboys’ strength coach Markus Paul has died after a medical emergency are false, his family wrote on Facebook, but Paul is on life support after a medical emergency. His daughter wrote in a moving Facebook post that that the family is “praying for a miracle.”

Earlier media reports said that the Dallas Cowboys’ strength coach had died suddenly after suffering from the medical emergency, according to SI.com. However, his family and the team now says that’s not true. SI.com updated its story to report that Paul is in serious condition at a local hospital, retracting its earlier false report of his death.

News broke on November 24 when the team suddenly canceled practice and media availability. News quickly emerged that something had happened to Markus Paul.

Loved ones then confirmed in Facebook posts that Paul was not dead.

Markus Paul has not passed away pic.twitter.com/MoOKKm5lW1 — Antoinette Paul Ramos (@AntoinettePaul_) November 24, 2020

Tabitha Clairee wrote on Facebook, “Please keep my dad in your prayers. He is not gone yet, the doctors are doing everything they can possibly do for him. He is on life support and we are praying for a miracle. God has brought the dead back to life before and I need to believe that it can happen for my dad too. I can’t lose my dad yet, there’s still so much he has to watch me do and so much of my life I need him to be apart of. Please pull through this dad and please keep praying everyone.”

Angie Taylor wrote, “Markus Paul has not passed away. He is in the hospital being treated. We are praying and believing for his FULL healing in Jesus name! We have facetimed him. If you have not been updated by his immediate family, cease with all rumors.”

People Had Already Posted Tributes as the False Death News Circulated on Social Media, But the Team Confirmed Paul Is Still Alive

Rest In Peace Markus Paul. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Thank you for everything you have done for the Dallas Cowboys organization. R.I.P 1966- 2020. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/bVDxDc2ZeW — Sportshub (@Sportshub214) November 24, 2020

As the false news that Paul had died spread online, people started posting tributes.

“God Brings People Into Our Lives For A Reason, And Even If Only For A Short Time, Their Impact Lasts Forever Because It Helped To Shape Us Into Who We Are.” Rest In Peace Coach Paul. You Will Be Missed. #Giants #Football #Family,” tweeted David Diehl, the former New York Giants offensive lineman. However, it appears he was just reacting to the false headlines. Diehl later deleted his tweet.

The team confirmed that Paul is alive.

“As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time,” wrote the Cowboys in a statement. “The Dallas Cowboys players and staff attended a pre-scheduled 8:05 a.m. team meeting this morning and were told by head coach Mike McCarthy that today’s practice, scheduled for 11:30 a.m., would be cancelled.

The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and asks for friends and followers of Markus, his family and the team to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.”

Paul Played With the Chicago Bears & Then Switched to Coaching

The #Cowboys have released a statement on strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8y8JwAkEC7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2020

According to SI.com, Paul set an interception record at Syracuse when he played there in the 1980s. He was an All-American and the Chicago Bears selected him in the 1989 draft.

He played in the NFL for five years, largely with the bears, starting 15 games, according to SI.com.

Paul then switched to coaching in the NFL, as a strength and conditioning coach, something he had done for years. He spent time with the Saints and Patriost.

The Syracuse Athletics website bio for Paul says, “Paul holds the SU records for game (three) and career (19) interceptions. In 1987 and 1988, Paul was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award which recognizes the nation’s top defensive back. In 1988, he earned All-American honors. Paul was a member of the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. He was named to Syracuse University’s All-Century team in November, 1999.”

