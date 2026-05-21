Dolphins Sign Former Broncos Tackle To Replace Ex-4th Round Pick

The Miami Dolphins made a whopping 13ppicks in last month’s draft, more than any other franchise.

And accordingly, the team made additions to almost every position, with the exception of quarterback – which they already addressed the month prior in free agency with the addition of Malik Willis.

However, there are still additions to be made in and around the roster, particularly when it comes to the back end of the 90 man squad that is heading into OTAs. And one has come at a particular position of importance; offensive tackle, where the Dolphins added former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Marques Cox and simultaneously released ex-Washington Commanders 2023 fourth round pick Braeden Daniels.

“Dolphins cutting TE Jalin Conyers a bit of a surprise. He and Braeden Daniels exit to make room for OT Marques Cox and the aforementioned RB Carlos Washington.” The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported.

Braeden Daniels’ Tough NFL Career Continues

After seeming to have at least a somewhat bright future as a potential starter or at the very least rotational/primary backup on the line, Daniels’ career got off to a terrible start when he missed the entirety of his rookie season with a torn rotator cuff. The following season, the Utah alum was released during final cuts in training camp.

Throughout the 2024 season the 25-year old bounced around multiple practice squads before being picked up the Dolphins on January 1, 2025. Although Daniels once again did not make it to the final 53-man roster, he did spend almost the whole season on Miami’s practice squad before being re-signed this past January.

Daniels has yet to play a regular season snap in the NFL.

Who is Offensive Tackle Marques Cox?

Cox arrived into the league in 2025 as an undrafted free agent, having spent his rookie season on the Broncos’ and the Cardinals‘ practice squad.

After being re-signed to a futures deal in Denver, Cox was released by the team on May 8.

Evidently the Dolphins believe that Cox presents a player more likely to seriously compete for an active roster spot than Daniels, so the team took the opportunity to add him on Thursday May 21, a little under two weeks after his release.

Right now Cox sits behind a flurry of backup names on the depth chart at tackle, including Jamaree Salyer, Charlie Heck, Carter Warren and undrafted rookie Kevin Cline.

But if he can consistently perform throughout training camp and shows out during the pre-season, there is no doubt the 26-year old could find himself just about making it onto the back-end of the Dolphins’ – or perhaps another – final 53-man roster.