Marvin Hagler: Thomas Hearns’ Instagram Post Mentions Vaccine

Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns were great rivals in the boxing ring; so great, in fact, that a bout between them, known as “The War,” is considered by some to contain the best round that boxing has ever seen.

When Marvelous Marvin Hagler died suddenly at the age of 66 in March 2021, his old rival, Hearns, took to his Instagram page to offer a tribute. In so doing, though, he also started a controversy over how Hagler died.

The champ’s cause of death was not released. Hearns, in his Instagram post, which you can read in full below, indicated that Hagler was “fighting the after effects of the vaccine.” However, he later repudiated those who would use the death to make an anti-vaccination point, and Hagler’s family has not confirmed that he took a COVID-19 vaccine, much less that he died from one.

Hagler’s wife, Kay, announced his death on Facebook, saying it was not expected. “I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Hearns Wrote That Hagler Was a ‘True Warrior’

In the Instagram post, which you can read above, Hagler wrote, “A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family.. he’s in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine! He’ll be just fine but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his Full Recovery.”

After people began commenting about the alleged vaccine angle, Hearns took to Instagram again and wrote another statement.

He later wrote, according to Daily Mail, “Our love and respect to Marvin and his family, this is not an anti vaccine campaign.. it’s outrageous to have that in mind during the passing of a King, Legend, Father, Husband and so much more.” However, his original post is still up on his Instagram page.

What is known about how Hagler died? Hagler’s son told TMZ that his father “was taken to a hospital in New Hampshire earlier on Saturday after experiencing trouble breathing and chest pains at home.” TMZ reported that it was unclear whether the death was related to COVID, though, and Hagler died four hours later, with the cause of death still not publicly revealed. Side effects for most people who get the vaccine are either mild or non-existent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hearns & Hagler Met in the Boxing Ring for a Great Bout Called ‘The War’

Marvin Hagler vs Tommy Hearns Round 1 | GREATEST ROUND OF BOXING | ON THIS DAY

Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns met in one of the greatest bouts in boxing history.

Hearns was known as “Hitman,” and Hagler was one of the best boxers in history. The famous bout occurred on April 15, 1985, and it was for the middleweight championship.

According to Bad Left Hook, the first round of that fight may be the best in boxing history, lasting seven minutes and 52 seconds.

According to the Boston Globe, Hagler’s boxing record was 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts. He’s a member of the Boxing Hall of Fame.

The Associated Press called the rivalries among Hagler, Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard “a golden time for boxing in the 1980s.”

Of Hagler, promoter Bob Arum told the AP: “He was certainly one of the greatest middleweights ever but one of the greatest people that I’ve ever been around and promoted. He was a real man, loyal and just fantastic person.”

