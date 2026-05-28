Matt LaFleur Leaves Door Open for Packers RB Addition

The Green Bay Packers could be interested in adding a running back this offseason. Head coach Matt LeFleur said that he liked where the room is, but also noted that you can never have enough running backs, when asked how he felt about the running back depth chart.

The Packers running back room might be the topic of discussion this offseason until the team makes some sort of move. That is because there are questions up and down the depth chart.

Josh Jacobs is a quality back, but he is going through off-field issues that are likely to linger into the regular season. Most of the concerns around the running back room existed even before the recent Jacobs situation.

The Green Bay Packers Have Questionable Depth Behind Josh Jacobs

MarShawn Lloyd would likely be the next in line. He is a former third-round pick entering his third NFL season, so this is typically when the team would expect some ascension from him. However, whether it be groin, foot, or hamstring injuries, Lloyd has hardly been able to get on the field, with just six regular-season carries.

Christopher Brooks has more experience than Lloyd, but that is still under 100 career carries. While Brooks has been with the team for the past two years, he is a former UDFA who was cut by the Miami Dolphins. Perhaps he has potential, but it has not been shown yet.

Pierre Strong has some familiarity with the playbook after being on the team last year, but he has not touched the ball in the regular season since 2024. The Packers did not view him higher than Brooks last year and likely still do not.

Damien Martinez has not seen the field in the regular season and Jaden Nixon is a rookie UDFA with plenty of questions behind as well. LeFleur helped bring in all of these backs, so he likes their upside and potential. However, the realist in the head coach understands that they have to be open to adding a running back.

The Green Bay Packers are Likely to Add a Running Back

The Packers will have options to add a running back in both free agency and via a trade. If they feel Jacobs will not miss a lot of time and they are more confident in their depth, they might opt for a veteran free agent.

Some names include Kareem Hunt, Najee Harris, Joe Mixon, and Nick Chubb. Those are more stopgap options.

If they fear that Jacobs will miss serious time, or if the situation changes futher and they release him, the team could look to use draft capital to add a higher upside running back with some youth.

Names that might be traded for include Ollie Gordon of the Miami Dolphins, Trey Benson of the Arizona Cardinals, Braelon Allen of the New York Jets, and Tank Bigsby of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers should add a running back, and LeFleur did not shy away from that possibility. The question now is how they go about it.