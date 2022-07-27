Heavy NFL Mailbag: Training Camps Have Arrived!

Football fans, rejoice!

As of Tuesday, July 26, all NFL training camps are officially underway as teams gear up for a 2022 season sure to see a transfer of power across the league. With that, Heavy is opening up its first NFL mailbag of the season — hosted by Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo — to answer any lingering questions about your favorite team(s). From predictions to position battles to injury updates, it’s all on the table.

To have your questions answered, drop them in a comment at the bottom of this story and we’ll pick the best ones to answer on Friday, July 29.

In addition, join the thousands of fans following @HeavyOnSports on Twitter and Instagram to see some of your questions answered live!

READ NEXT: NFL Execs Dish on 5 Best Offseason Moves & Kenny Pickett Expectations