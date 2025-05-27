Maxx Crosby Sends Strong Message on Teammate’s Big New Contract

Maxx Crosby is an advocate for his teammates getting paid. Even kickers.

Crosby shared a powerful message in support of punter A.J. Cole after the two-time All-Pro cashed in on a four-year, $15.8 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, which was announced Monday.

“EARNED,” Crosby shared on his Instagram story after news of Cole’s new contract broke online. “Proud of you my brother, @AJCole90.”

Crosby knows a thing or two about negotiating with Raiders brass, since he signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract to remain in Las Vegas through at least 2028.

But even though it may seem odd to congratulate a punter, Cole’s deal has been earned. The sixth-year punter from N.C. State has qualified for the Pro Bowl in three of the past four seasons and finished second in the NFL in average yards per punt (50.8) behind only Jack Fox of the Detroit Lions.

Cole punted 65 times for 3,304 yards in 2024 and had 27 punts down inside the 20-yard line. His season long was 71 yards last season.

Did Any Other Raiders Congratulate A.J. Cole?

Crosby may have been the most noteworthy Raiders player to send his well-wishes to the team’s punter, but he was hardly the only player to acknowledge Cole’s new deal.

Linebacker Amari Gainer, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr and tackle Dalton Wagner each shared their pride at playing with the best paid punter in football.

“Worth every penny,” Johnson shared on his Instagram story.

“Best in the business!” Wagner posted. “Well deserved!”

Yet, Cole is so admired that players from other teams also shared their congratulations, including former Raiders running back Brandon Bolden and Ty Long, the former punter from the Raiders’ arch rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.

“This man is one of one,” Long shared on Instagram. “Congrats homie. Absolute model of consistency.”

Steven Astephen, the founder and CEO of Cole’s agency “The Familie” also made sure to share his gratitude for his client’s new deal.

“Earned!” Astephen said.

Who Was The Highest Paid Punter Before A.J. Cole?

Cole’s new deal will make him the NFL’s highest-paid punter, according to FOX Sports NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. That makes sense since he has set a new standard of success among NFL punters.

Cole’s $3.99 million annual-average value passed Michael Dickson deal with the Seattle Seahawks, which averages $3.62 million per year. Dickson is set to enter the final season of his five-year, entry-level contract, and he is widely perceived, along with Cole, as one of the best punters in football.

But Cole joins Jeremy Crawshaw of the Denver Broncos as the two punters with the longest active contracts, since each’s contract will run through the 2028 NFL season.

But with the ink on Cole’s new deal barely dry, you can bet there are other punters hoping to cross the $4 million AAV threshold. Logan Cooke, the Jacksonville Jaguars punter, was the AFC rep at last year’s Pro Bowl games and is set to become a free agent this season, and Fox, who was the NFC punter, is about to hit free agency after the 2026 season.