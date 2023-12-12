How Ja Morant’s Return Could Impact Future of Grizzlies Center: Insider

There hasn’t been much to cheer about with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, it appears their cup has runneth over as Ja Morant‘s return is right around the corner. Though Morant’s return will come in a matter of days, it also complicates their roster situation.

Morant’s return will mean that the Grizzlies will have 16 players on their roster. Because they can’t have that many, they will have to either trade or waive someone. The Athletic’s Shams Charania gave the full details of what the Grizzlies plan to do with Biyombo once Morant comes back.

“The Grizzlies also hope to keep veteran center Bismack Biyombo on the roster when Morant is removed from the suspension-exempt list and are actively in talks around the league as they weigh their roster situation,” Charania wrote in a December 11 story.

Charania explained what the Grizzlies would have to do and why they want to keep Biyombo.

“Memphis will have to create roster space to keep Biyombo, who joined the roster on a one-year, $5 million deal five games into the season because of a roster exemption with Morant on the suspension list. Biyombo has been integral to the Grizzlies, who lost Steven Adams for the entire season in October because of right knee surgery.

“Biyombo is averaging 6.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.25 blocks in 15 games this season.”

The Grizzlies have until December 19 to resolve this issue when Morant makes his debut against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ja Morant ‘Looks Good’ Before He Makes His Debut

Charania also reported that Ja Morant is warming up for when he makes his NBA debut. Not only that, but all indications are that Morant has looked like himself during practice.

“Star guard Ja Morant is ramping up as he prepares for his season debut and is on track to return from a 25-game suspension on Dec. 19 against the Pelicans in New Orleans,” Charania wrote. “Multiple sources who have been able to observe Morant’s training said Morant ‘looks good’ in his on-court play with Grizzlies teammates.”

That is good news for the Grizzlies because once Morant returns, he and the Grizzlies have plenty of ground to make up when they are at full strength.

Teams Eyeing Luke Kennard & John Konchar: Report

With Ja Morant’s return on the horizon, the Grizzlies must decide what they do next. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Luke Kennard and John Konchar have drawn interest from other NBA teams.

Scotto explained why Kennard has attracted some suitors.

“Grizzlies reserve sharpshooter Luke Kennard – a career 43.5 percent three-point shooter – is a player rival teams are keeping an eye on amid Memphis’ early season woes, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype. Kennard is owed $14.76 million this season and has a team option clause also worth $14.76 million for the 2024-25 season,” Scotto wrote in a November 29 story.

Scotto then detailed which teams in particular have inquired about Konchar.

“Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline. The Celtics, Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar, HoopsHype has learned.”

The Grizzlies have regularly featured Kennard in their rotation this season. Konchar, on the other hand, hasn’t had as big of a role. Konchar would be a far likelier trade candidate due to his struggles this season.