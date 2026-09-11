Alabama Dealt Unfortunate News 24 Hours Before Kentucky Game

As Alabama takes on Kentucky, the Crimson Tide will be a shorthanded in the SEC matchup. The latest news indicates the injury report is trending in the wrong direction for Alabama.

Bama is expected to be without wideout Noah Rogers as well as defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Additionally, the status of both running back AK Dear and cornerback Jireh Edwards are in doubt.

Both players will be game-time decisions, per Nakos. The Crimson Tide is also expected to be without starting guard Michael Carroll.

“The Crimson Tide will be without wide receiver Noah Rogers and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman against Kentucky,” Nakos wrote in a September 11, 2026, article titled, “College Football Injury Report: Latest Week 2 updates at Baylor, Ohio State, Ole Miss & more.”

“Rogers continues to make his way back from a leg injury he sustained in the spring game. Starting right guard Michael Carroll is currently listed as doubtful and is not expected to go against the Wildcats,” Nakos continued.

“Running back AK Dear and defensive back Jireh Edwards went through warmups last week in the season opener and will be a game-time decision again.”

Alabama vs. Kentucky: Bama Is a 10-Point Favorite in College Football Odds

Alabama will gets its first look at new Kentucky head coach Will Stein. The former Oregon offensive coordinator was hired by Kentucky this offseason.

Bama is a 10-point road favorite versus Kentucky in the latest college football odds, per DraftKings.

Kentucky rolled in the team’s season opener with a 45-13 win over Youngstown State, but the Wildcats face much more of a test this week against Bama.

“I want them in there 45 to 30 minutes before, in their seat, standing up, screaming obscenities at our opponent, making them feel very unwanted in Kroger Field and creating an environment of excellence for Kentucky football,” Stein told Kentucky Sports Radio on his desire for the Wildcats’ homefield advantage, per CBS Sports.

“I mean, that’s what it’s about. You want to see a great product on the field. I want to see insane fans in the stands as well.”

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer Impressed With Quarterback Keelon Russell

Alabama had its own debut as quarterback Keelon Russell began his tenure as the Tide’s QB1. Fans can expect a wide-open playbook thanks to Russell, per Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“We were able to really open up a lot of the playbook,” DeBoer noted after Alabama’s 48-10 win over East Carolina, per WBRC News. “If we’re not in a perfect spot for third down, you can see what type of weapon he can be to continue to move the chains.

“We’ve got the other great skill players around him, the offensive line that I think will continue to get better and build on what we did today.”